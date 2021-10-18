Toyota Surrenders to Electric Future and Announces New US Battery Factory
Despite not being seen as a “supporter” of the electric car market (and even running the risk of being boycotted for it), Toyota knows it cannot open hand of a market share that is growing day by day around the world. As a result, it announced a heavy investment in the manufacture of batteries for hybrid and electric cars in the United States.
Toyota reached an agreement with the government of President Joe Biden to build a new factory in the country, at a cost of R$ 7,13 billion. The facilities will open about 1.750 new jobs in the United States and their main objective is to lower the cost of production of electric vehicles for the population location.
“Toyota’s commitment to electrification is to achieve long-term sustainability for the environment, jobs and American consumers. This investment will help introduce more affordable electrified vehicles for US consumers, significantly reduce carbon emissions and, most importantly, create even more jobs tied to the future of mobility,” commented Ted Ogawa, CEO of Toyota Motor North America, in an communicated.
More investments until 2022
The new plant will not be Toyota’s only cash injection into the industry within the United States. The total investment to supply the electric and hybrid car battery market should exceed R$ 25,8 billion. All to follow what competitors like Ford and Stellantis have done, which have recently also positioned themselves in favor of the total electrification of their fleets.
In a statement posted on the official website of the brand in the United States, Toyota listed some facts about its participation in the electric segment and, thus, demystifying the idea that it would be against the trend.
- Cumulatively, Toyota sold more than 55, 7 million electrified vehicles, including more than 4.5 million in the US
- Although electrified vehicles already account for almost 25% of Toyota’s sales volume in United States, this number is expected to rise to almost 55% up to 2030.
- To meet growing demand, Toyota continues to expand with currently its line of electrified vehicles, including hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), fuel cell (FCEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV), from 70 models today for about 55 models in 2025.
- Of the 70 models, 13 will be BEVs, including seven Toyota bZ (Beyond Zero) models.
According to Toyota,
it expects to sell two million zero-emission vehicles (BEVs and FCEVs) globally. In the United States, the focus of new investments, the idea is to market between 1.5 million and 1.8 million electrified vehicles, including ZEV models.
Source: Toyota, The Verge
