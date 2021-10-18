toyota-surrenders-to-electric-future-and-announces-new-us-battery-factory

Despite not being seen as a “supporter” of the electric car market (and even running the risk of being boycotted for it), Toyota knows it cannot open hand of a market share that is growing day by day around the world. As a result, it announced a heavy investment in the manufacture of batteries for hybrid and electric cars in the United States.

Toyota reached an agreement with the government of President Joe Biden to build a new factory in the country, at a cost of R$ 7,13 billion. The facilities will open about 1.750 new jobs in the United States and their main objective is to lower the cost of production of electric vehicles for the population location.