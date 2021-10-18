new-windows-11-emojis-leave-behind-a-well-known-microsoft-mascot

Microsoft has once again disappointed Windows users 11. This Monday (11), users of the Redmond Giant system went to Reddit to complain that the traditional emojis of differentiated kittens , a trademark of the Windows Insider program, are not present in the new sticker pack introduced last week; instead, there were only “ordinary” stickers without much charisma. New Windows emojis are not exactly as promised; understand

Windows wins 3D emojis and revives the classic Clippy, from Word

Windows is now available for download; find out how to download Many did not like the news: in addition to not fulfilling the promise of renewing the catalog with three-dimensional emojis, MS cut familiar and beloved catalog options. The kitten popularly known as “Ninja Cat” was the main actor of several different emojis and cool illustrations from the company’s test program. The kitten stickers have been replaced by very generic expressions, but it could be a condition Temporary (Image: Playback/Mattbdev) Exactly what led Microsoft to make the decision to remove the Ninja Cats from the catalog, but there is still hope: the stickers may just be undergoing a visual redesign to better capture the essence of the Fluent design, standard Windows 11. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the top news from the tech world for you! To find Windows emojis , press the combination Windows key + . (dot)

to open the operating system clipboard. On Windows 11, the section also has a search bar, in which just searching for the word “cat” takes up to the charismatic expressions. If you haven’t updated the operating system yet, access to the sticker tray is in Windows key + “Ç”.

If you liked the Windows mascot and used it to express yourself on the internet, maybe it would be an interesting time to get used to life without it. Otherwise, the Ninja Cat served well while it lasted. 🐱‍👤🐱‍🏍🐱‍💻🐱‍🐉🐱‍👓🐱‍🚀

