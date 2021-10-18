new-beats-tws-headphones-will-have-active-noise-canceling-and-airpods-3-chip

After the official launch of the long-awaited third generation of AirPods, Apple should show another new headphone with the Beats brand. According to information published by the 9to5Mac portal, the Beats Fit Pro should bring a package with high sound quality, robust construction and several software features.

According to images released by the portal, the Beats Fit Pro will have a discreet look, finished in black, white, gray or pink — all with the brand logo positioned on the side of the accessory. It also has supports on the upper part, to increase firmness in the ears, even during more intense physical activities. The product bears a certain resemblance to the Beats Studio Buds, even if they are not exactly the same.

Beats Fit Pro will be available in four color options (Image: 9to5Mac)

Inside, the new headphones will come with the H1 chip, the same as the AirPods 3 presented today (). As such, it should offer fast connectivity to various types of devices, but with a friendlier interface for Android smartphones — features for the operating system could include instant pairing with checking battery levels, and customizable controls via the Beats app. For iPhones or other Apple devices, it will have virtual assistant support via the “Hey Siri” command.

The new headset too should offer active noise cancellation and transparency mode, in addition to internal microphones that can reduce unwanted noise in voice or video calls, together with an accelerometer that identifies environmental conditions to optimize call quality.

According to the 9to5Mac, the headphones battery will run for six hours of use with the software features enabled, or seven hours with the adaptive equalizer alone. In the meantime, the carrying case may give more 18 to 18 hours of extra charge — the cover design is also unobtrusive and similar to the Powerbeats Pro, with an all-black finish and front LED to indicate battery and connection status. It will support Bluetooth Class 1, which allows a greater distance for devices sending the signal.

The Beats Fit Pro headphones should be officially announced on November 1st, with the first deliveries scheduled for a few days later. Apple has not confirmed the existence of the product, and it is not known which markets will receive it.

Source: 9to5Mac