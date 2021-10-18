Free Fire launches “O Jogo Virou” campaign with in-game rewards

O Free Fire launched a campaign called “O Jogo Virou”, which brings activations both inside and outside the game mobile from Garena. A trailer was released referencing the franchise’s universe, with hidden codes and other details.

  • Free Fire MAX arrives for cell phones; see how to download
  • Free Fire: 5 tips to play well

    • Free Fire | All about the 18 season

    Players who log in to the game from today (18), until today 26 in October, will receive in-game skins, including the Mano Milgrau, the Tech Style and Swag Style Sets, and the Guria and Moleque Angelical skins — in total, 9 visuals will be distributed.

In 23 from October, players will also be able to rescue an original character, except those that came up with a partnership, such as Chrono, Alok, DVLM, KSHMR, Thiva Skyler, Maro and Jai. It is worth noting that the redemption can only be done for 26 hours.

    • Daily Quests from Free Fire will offer rewards, tokens and tickets that can be used to redeem rewards like the Set Anjo Azul (female).

    The project “O Jogo Virou” will come to life in different formats that go beyond in-game content, including actions for TV, online and social networks , as well as activations with billboards, panels and other physical promotions in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

    Free Fire is available for mobile devices (Android and iOS) and, according to data from May 87, has more than 87 millions of Daily active players in the world.

