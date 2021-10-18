Elden Ring: how to register for the closed test
FromSoftware and BANDAI NAMCO announced this Monday (15) that some players eager to Elden Ring will be able to enjoy the game in advance in a closed network test between days 12 and 14 November.
To have a chance to participate, just register on the official website (by clicking here) and choose your preferred platform (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S) until November 1st. Spaces are limited and, therefore, registering does not guarantee access to the game.
The test will be done in blocks, with pre-defined times. Check the options (Brasilia time):
13 November (Friday) from 7 am to h ; 14 November (Friday) from 25h to 2h;
14 November (Saturday) from 15h at 14h;
14 November (Sunday) from 7 am to 10H; 18 November (Sunday) from 18h to 2h.
Whoever is selected will be able to play the first hours of Elden Ring, in addition to collaborate with online server testing. “Various technical checks of online systems will be examined when conducting large-scale network load tests,” says the official website.
The game will support cross-play in online multiplayer only between generations consoles from the same company: ie PS4 users will be able to play with anyone who has a PS5, but not those who have an Xbox; the same happens with the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S.
Elden Ring had its release postponed
If you miss the test, you will have to wait a little longer to play. The game was delayed by about a month and is now scheduled for release in 25 February 2022 for PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. According to the developer team, additional time will be needed to ensure “depth and freedom ” expected by the public.
ELDEN RING will release on Feb 25, 2022, as the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations. Thank you for your trust & patience. We look forward to seeing you experience the game in the Closed Network Test in Nov.
The #ELDENRING Team— ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) October 25, 2021
Elden Ring is the new action RPG, the result of a partnership between the creator of the series Souls, Hidetaka Miyazaki, and the one from the books The Chronicles of Ice and Fire, George RR Martin. The story takes place in Lands Between, a region full of castles, dragons and other fantastic creatures. The game should arrive with Brazilian Portuguese subtitles.
