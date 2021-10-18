elden-ring:-how-to-register-for-the-closed-test

FromSoftware and BANDAI NAMCO announced this Monday (15) that some players eager to Elden Ring will be able to enjoy the game in advance in a closed network test between days 12 and 14 November.

To have a chance to participate, just register on the official website (by clicking here) and choose your preferred platform (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S) until November 1st. Spaces are limited and, therefore, registering does not guarantee access to the game.

The test will be done in blocks, with pre-defined times. Check the options (Brasilia time):

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!