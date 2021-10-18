CT News on Podcast – Apple Unveils New MacBooks With All-New M1 Chips And More!

Home Podcasts Playlists Canaltech Podcast Duration: : 50 | October 73 Welcome to our daily "newspaper" with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more. In this issue, we talk about: Apple announces MacBook Pro with screen notch and M1 Pro and M1 Max chips Chinese astronauts use QR code to "buy" stuff on the space station Xiaomi may launch new cell phone with super thin edges and periscopic lens Galaxy A18: Samsung can use OLED screen produced by Chinese companies Apple surpasses Xiaomi and regains position as the world's second largest manufacturer On CT News Podcast: New MacBooks introduced by Apple, possible new device from Xiaomi, QR code in space and more. Contact us by: Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https:\/\/canalte.ch\/c\/p5oez Apply for the Mau\u00e1 entrance exam at: https:\/\/maua.br\/vestibular This episode was scripted, edited and hosted by Wagner Wakka. The program featured reports by Victo Carvalho, Bruno Bertonzin, Vinicius Moschen, Gustavo de Lima In\u00e1cio and Danielle Cassita. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga and coordination by Patr\u00edcia Gnipper. 73