How to transfer Google Authenticator to another phone

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 18, 2021
Google Authenticator (Android | iOS) is one of the top apps available for two-factor password authentication. After linking accounts from social networks and other services, the app generates a random six-digit code used to validate the login and reinforce the security of your credentials.

    If you have switched device and have saved accounts in Google Authenticator, you can export this information across devices. The process needs to be done with both cell phones in hand: first, it is necessary to generate a QR Code with the old device and then the new smartphone is used to scan this code and retrieve the information. Below is a step-by-step guide to transferring Google Authenticator accounts between mobile phones!

    Google Authenticator: how to transfer accounts to another mobile phone

    By the old device

    Step 1:

    Open Google Authenticator on your old phone and tap the three-dot icon located in the upper right corner of the screen.

    Open the application with the saved accounts (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

    Step 2: then select the option “Export accounts”.

    Start the export process (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

    Step 3: on the next screen, tap “Continue”. If you have more than one account linked to the Authenticator, you can manually select which ones will be exported.

    Proceed to generate the QR Code (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)
    Step 4: the app will generate a QR Code. To complete the procedure, it is necessary to scan it through the other device.

    Receive the QR Code to export accounts (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

    By the new device

    Step 1:

    Open Google Authenticator and tap the option “Import existing accounts?” .

    Option to import is located on the screen main app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

    Step 2:

    with the device old configured, tap “Scan QR Code”.

    Proceed to read the QR Code (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

    Step 3:

    use your phone camera to scan the QR Code displayed on your old phone.

    Read the QR Code to import accesses (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

    Step 4: Finally, after the procedure, it is possible to choose between keeping or removing the information on the old device.

    Authenticator can remove accesses on the old device (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

    By following these steps, you can access the Authenticator information from another device.

    Source: Google Account Help

