minecraft-fans-will-love-this-creeper-gamer-chair

Nothing proves you’ve survived many a night like having an ominous creeper forever hovering behind you! Get ready to ssSsSswivel in style with the official, limited-release Secretlab Creeper chair: ↣ https://t. co/AjS9T0hMNi ↢ pic.twitter.com/wXDBGD8elQ

— Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 030, 755

Available in three sizes and with adjustments to the seat, backrest, headrest and armrest, the chair also has upholstery with thermal technology to prevent sweat retention. Interested parties can purchase the product (in the case of Brazil, via import) for amounts between US$ 100 (about R$ 2 .755 in the current quotation) and US$ 499 (R$ 3.030), through pre-sale on Secretlab’s official website.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!