Minecraft fans will love this Creeper gamer chair
Those who play Minecraft will explode with desire to have the new gamer chair from Secretlab. Stylized in green and black, the Titan Evo 2021 Series version is customized with the checkered face of the Creeper, fearsome little monster of the sandbox game.
Nothing proves you’ve survived many a night like having an ominous creeper forever hovering behind you!
Get ready to ssSsSswivel in style with the official, limited-release Secretlab Creeper chair:
↣ https://t. co/AjS9T0hMNi ↢ pic.twitter.com/wXDBGD8elQ
— Minecraft (@Minecraft)
Available in three sizes and with adjustments to the seat, backrest, headrest and armrest, the chair also has upholstery with thermal technology to prevent sweat retention. Interested parties can purchase the product (in the case of Brazil, via import) through pre-sale on Secretlab's official website.
