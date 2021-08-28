Seeing these pictures of Tokyo Olympic heroes will make your heart happy

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 28, 2021
1

The work of honoring Indian athletes who won medals in Tokyo Olympics is going on. The Prime Minister of the country and the Chief Ministers of many states have honored the sportspersons who brought glory to India. Now the name of North Delhi Municipal Corporation has also been added to this list. The Municipal Corporation has honored these players by making graffiti.

great performance from india

India had its best Olympic performance in Tokyo. India had won seven medals in Tokyo. Neeraj Chopra created history by winning the gold medal in Javelin Throw.

This graffiti is made in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation has made graffiti of Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia and men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. This graffiti is made on the pillars near Pritam Pura metro station.

Indian hockey team created history

Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal. India won a medal in the Olympics for the first time since 1980. In 1980, India won the gold medal in the Moscow Olympics. However, only six teams participated in that Olympics.

see medalist

Neeraj Chopra won Gold in Javelin, Ravi Dahiya Silver in Wrestling, Bajrang Punia Bronze in Wrestling, PV Sindhu Bronze in Badminton, Lovlina Bargehen won Bronze in Boxing and Bronze in Men’s Hockey team.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 28, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Here is the truth Macron hides! Reactions to France’s hypocritical attitude grew like an avalanche

Here is the truth Macron hides! Reactions to France’s hypocritical attitude grew like an avalanche

August 21, 2021
Photo of Revolt against Biden from senators in the USA! Resign Pressure on Biden

Revolt against Biden from senators in the USA! Resign Pressure on Biden

August 28, 2021
Photo of Last minute: The world is talking about these frames! Escape from the Taliban in Afghanistan

Last minute: The world is talking about these frames! Escape from the Taliban in Afghanistan

August 24, 2021
Photo of afghanistan cricket board: fazli appointed as acting chairman of acb: Taliban in action

afghanistan cricket board: fazli appointed as acting chairman of acb: Taliban in action

August 22, 2021
Back to top button