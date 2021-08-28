Seeing these pictures of Tokyo Olympic heroes will make your heart happy

Seeing these pictures of Tokyo Olympic heroes will make your heart happy

The work of honoring Indian athletes who won medals in Tokyo Olympics is going on. The Prime Minister of the country and the Chief Ministers of many states have honored the sportspersons who brought glory to India. Now the name of North Delhi Municipal Corporation has also been added to this list. The Municipal Corporation has honored these players by making graffiti.

great performance from india

India had its best Olympic performance in Tokyo. India had won seven medals in Tokyo. Neeraj Chopra created history by winning the gold medal in Javelin Throw.

This graffiti is made in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation has made graffiti of Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia and men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh. This graffiti is made on the pillars near Pritam Pura metro station.

Indian hockey team created history

Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal. India won a medal in the Olympics for the first time since 1980. In 1980, India won the gold medal in the Moscow Olympics. However, only six teams participated in that Olympics.

see medalist

Neeraj Chopra won Gold in Javelin, Ravi Dahiya Silver in Wrestling, Bajrang Punia Bronze in Wrestling, PV Sindhu Bronze in Badminton, Lovlina Bargehen won Bronze in Boxing and Bronze in Men’s Hockey team.