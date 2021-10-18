intel-intends-to-have-processors-equipped-again-in-future-macbooks

Intel wants to re-supply processors for upcoming MacBooks, according to brand CEO Pat Gelsinger. The statement was made in an interview given to an American television program, last Sunday night (11).

The Cupertino company started working with chips suitable for notebooks in 2019, at the launch of the MacBook M1 line. Gelsinger said he doesn't blame Apple for giving up working with Intel to supply the components, as "they believed they could make better parts, and so far they've shown good work."

Apple chips were praised by Intel CEO (Image: Disclosure/Apple) Gelsinger’s friendly speech also aims to maintain healthy relations between the two brands, in order to renew collaboration in the future. However, according to him, Intel will only be able to recover this lost space in the market if it manages to make better components than Apple, and only then will it be possible to regain Apple’s attention: “I need to ensure that my ecosystem becomes more open and vibrant than Apple. than theirs, and that we create more compelling reasons to convince developers to create more products based on Intel platforms,” ​​he said. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The CEO also stated that always hopes to build partnerships and have its components on an ever-increasing range of devices, and cited the new compatibility function for Android apps on Windows 11 as a way to make Intel PCs more attractive to the public.

M1 processors are considered a success