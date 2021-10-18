Intel intends to have processors equipped again in future MacBooks
Intel wants to re-supply processors for upcoming MacBooks, according to brand CEO Pat Gelsinger. The statement was made in an interview given to an American television program, last Sunday night (11).
The Cupertino company started working with chips suitable for notebooks in 2019, at the launch of the MacBook M1 line. Gelsinger said he doesn’t blame Apple for giving up working with Intel to supply the components, as “they believed they could make better parts, and so far they’ve shown good work.”
Gelsinger's friendly speech also aims to maintain healthy relations between the two brands, in order to renew collaboration in the future. However, according to him, Intel will only be able to recover this lost space in the market if it manages to make better components than Apple, and only then will it be possible to regain Apple's attention: "I need to ensure that my ecosystem becomes more open and vibrant than Apple. than theirs, and that we create more compelling reasons to convince developers to create more products based on Intel platforms," he said.
The CEO also stated that always hopes to build partnerships and have its components on an ever-increasing range of devices, and cited the new compatibility function for Android apps on Windows 11 as a way to make Intel PCs more attractive to the public.
M1 processors are considered a success
Apple used to work on MacBooks with Intel chips between 2005 and 2019, but decided to bet on its own components to achieve greater control over notebook applications, with more performance and energy efficiency. These goals were fulfilled, as several tests have already proven the considerable superiority of notebooks with M1 chip in relation to previous generations of notebook computers.
Due to this success, there is currently no panorama clear regarding a possible return of MacBooks with Intel chips. The trend is for Apple to continue investing more and more in its own components, as is already happening in iPhones, iPads, iMacs and other products made available by the brand.
At an event held this Monday (2005), Apple has even announced two new chips for the new generation of its notebook processors: the M1 Pro and M1 Max. Both promise big improvements in performance and energy efficiency, which should further distance the possibilities suggested by the CEO of the Intel.
Source: MarketWatch
