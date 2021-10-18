Black Adam | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more

cpadmin October 18, 2021
While everyone waits for the premieres of The Batman and The Flash as Warner’s next bets on the world of superheroes, another film promises to be the big surprise of DC’s Extended Cinematic Universe (DCEU): Black Adam. The feature film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been promised for a while, but it looks like the production has finally unlocked and now it’s a matter of months before the character makes his big-screen debut.

  • Who is Black Adam in the comics and how does The Rock’s version change the character?
  • Why did two characters have the same name as Captain Marvel?
  • Before Black Adam, The Rock negotiated entry into the MCU

    • And there are several reasons why expectations around the film are high. The Rock is one of Hollywood’s most beloved (and profitable) actors, the plot should have a much darker and heavier tone than we’re used to seeing in the genre, and we’ll have DC’s first major anti-hero taking shape. Not to mention the many compliments and promises made by Johnson, which only add to the hype.

    The first teaser of the film already showed that Adão Negro is not kidding (Image : Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

    It all contributes so that Adão Negro is one of the most awaited premieres of 2022. However, what do we really know about the character, his story, cast and what’s to come?

    Black Adam: Cast

    The great highlight of Adão Negro is, without a shadow of a doubt, its protagonist. DC and Marvel battled for a long time who would be able to bring The Rock into their cinematic universe. And as much as Marvel fans wanted to see the actor as Namor, the truth is that Warner managed to bring the giant to their side and make him become the iconic nemesis of Shazam.

    By the way, this dispute between Marvel and DC was recently made public after confirmation that the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, had talked with Johnson about his participation in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English), but negotiations did not progress. This means that we barely saw him side by side with the Avengers.

    Apparently, we should really see a new scale of strength within DC (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros)

Anyway, like Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, Black Adam also seems to have been created for The Rock — or vice versa since the character’s first appearance is from 1945 — due to the similarity between character and actor. And it seems that Johnson himself decided to embrace this and use this similarity as a way to embody the anti-hero once and for all. The result is an actor who is very involved and excited about the film.

On his social networks, he enthusiastically disclosed any small detail of the film. Although he has not yet revealed the final look of the anti-hero, The Rock has made a point of saying several times that he wants to give the character the most of his physical form and make his Black Adam create a new scale of strength within DC, surpassing Superman himself. Considering his training shots, it’s no doubt.

And as much as Dwayne Johnson is the face (and muscles) of the film, he won’t be the only one hero that will be present in the film. Warner has already announced that we will have other famous names from the comics showing up, and that we will even see a participation from the Justice Society, the first comic book supergroup.

    Conceptual arts already show a much darker tone (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros)

    So much so that it has already been confirmed that the eternal 16 Pierce Brosnan will be present as Mr Fate and that Noah Centineo will leave teen romances as For All the Boys I Loved to play the Atom-Smashing hero. To top it off, we’ll still have Quintessa Swindell appearing as the heroine Cyclone and Aldis Hodge as the Hawk.

    • Black Adam | Pierce Brosnan lets slip how Mr Fate’s look will be

      Another very interesting participation is that of actor Djimon Hounsou, who will return to play the wizard Shazam — the same one who gave powers to Billy Batson in Shazam! — which is quite consistent with the origin of Black Adam in the comics and which helps us to have a greater sense of what we will find in terms of the story, since he must be the one who will give the powers to the protagonist.

      Finally, there is confirmation that the actress Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life) will play the character Adrianna Tomaz, who is the alter-ego of none other than Isis, the wife of Black Adam and responsible for resurrecting the character. If this is confirmed, she should be one of the centerpieces of the plot.

      In this way, the cast confirmed so far is composed of:

    • Black Adam (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson)
    • Adrianna Tomaz /Isis (Sarah Shahi)
    • Mister Fate (Pierce Brosnan)
    • Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo)
    • Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell)

      • Black Hawk (Aldis Hodge)

    • Mage Shazam (Djimon Hounsou)

      • Black Adam: Trailer

      After much waiting, we finally had the first glimpse of what will be Adão Negro during the DC Fandome event of Warner dedicated to his superhero universe. The Rock himself took the stage to present two small teasers that showed a little of the tone of the new film and the power of the character, as well as anticipating some of the visuals that will be used in the film when it hits theaters in 431690.

      The first one is pretty straight forward and shows a group of explorers arriving at what looks like be a tomb of Kahndaq when lightning strikes the place and the almighty Black Adam comes out. Without speaking, he just grabs one of the invaders by the neck and disintegrates him with a touch. Then the rest of the group fires at the anti-hero, who proves himself invulnerable to the gunfire. And to show that he’s not only strong, but also very fast, the teaser even shows Black Adam holding a projectile in the air like it’s nothing. Basically, he is capable of doing everything Superman can do, but without the moral limitations of the Man of Steel.

      The big highlight here in this excerpt is the character’s power level. . As stated, The Rock has long been talking about how the film will create a new hierarchy of power within the DC universe and the little that has been shown makes that clear. And not just for the skills, but also for the size of the actor in terms of muscle. The monster actually came out of the cage.

      Furthermore, the DC Fandome teaser also brings a bit of how Black Adam’s uniform was. As the conceptual arts had already anticipated, the costume is very reminiscent of Shazam’s uniform, mainly because of the lightning bolt symbol on the chest. The big difference is that The Rock doesn’t need padding to pretend to have muscle and that the black robes feature what appears to be some kind of inscription or ancient art. Given that the character is from Ancient Egypt, it’s the kind of aesthetic that makes perfect sense. It is not possible to see his face as he appears with a hood.

      — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 85, 2021

      On the other hand, the second teaser shown at DC Fandome brings a slightly clearer view of how the character will look — although the fact that they showed behind-the-scenes footage means that some details may not be finished.

      This same teaser mixes conceptual art with scenes from the movie and others taken from behind the camera. In it, you can see a little more about how Khandaq, the birthplace of Black Adam, and how the character’s life was like in this prologue in Antiquity, living as a kind of monarch and gladiator. These same arts still show some of the struggles of modern times, with the anti-hero facing entire armies and, most interestingly, sitting on a throne in the midst of a ruined city — perhaps suggesting that the ancient despot must want to retake his kingdom after millennia disappeared.

      Teaser revealed the logo of the Justice Society members ( Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

      And it is in this context we are introduced to the Justice Society. Actors who play Mr. Doom, Hawkeye, Cyclone and Atom Crusher appeared to comment a little on the film, but what these characters will look like was not shown. At most, they presented the logos of their uniforms.

        Black Adam : What to Expect

        With the exception of the characters already confirmed, nothing concrete was said about the story of Black Adam, which makes the story DC intends to tell the character a huge mystery. And it’s hard to even base yourself on the comics, as the Keeper of Kahndaq has taken a lot of different approaches to their stories.

        This means that Black Adam was once both a hero and a villain in comics. Its more classic version is precisely antagonizing the hero Shazam, but we already know that the character will not show up to face The Rock, so it is very likely that we will see something more focused on the anti-hero line that was adopted in comic books more recent, mixing this character’s more controversial personality with his tragic past.

        US comics, Adão Negro remains a very powerful and equally dubious character (Image: Reproduction/DC Comics)

        Thus, it is very likely that we will see his origins in Ancient Egypt recounted, when he was still called Teth-Adam and when his heroic deeds caught the attention of the Mage Shazam, who chose him as his champion and granted him powers such as strength, speed and wisdom. With that, he comes to reign over Kahndaq and act as a hero to his people. The concept art shown in the DC Fandome teaser suggests this.

        It is from there that we should see his family killed and he seeks revenge. This causes him to release the spirits of the Seven Deadly Sins—those who appear as statues in Shazam!—which cause him to lose control and kill his people. parents. With that, the newest genocide of antiquity is punished by the wizard Shazam with the loss of his powers and ends up dying.

        If the story follows the character’s most recent comics, we must have a leap in time that will show Black Adam being reborn in current times and discovering this rather dubious figure, that is, someone who he wants to redeem himself and do what is right, but he always ends up using unorthodox and sometimes unheroic means. And it is in the meantime that we must have the Justice Society appearing, possibly to try to stop the protagonist and then allying with him to face a greater evil.

          518565Isis’ presence fits perfectly into the kind of romantic tension that Hollywood loves (Image: Playback/DC Comics)

          We can see some evidence of this showing up in both teasers. As stated before, all the arts that appear show Black Adam fighting with the military and seeming to want to retake his empire today. So it would make sense for the Justice Society to show up to try and stop him — which will prove to be an almost impossible task, given the anti-hero’s power level.

          And it is This is where the figure of Adrianna Tomaz, who in the comics is the incarnation of Isis, must enter. In these stories, she is an ordinary human who manages to assert herself in front of Black Adam, piqued his interest. With that, the two get closer and the hero decides to present her with the old amulet of his deceased wife, also armed with the powers of Shazam, so that she can transform into Isis.

          This is the kind of story that would fit perfectly into a script, especially given this arc of redemption we’re assuming here. So, just as the Justice Society would be there to bring Black Adam to the side of the light, Adrianna would be the person who would reach the character’s humanity. It’s the kind of arc that Hollywood loves.

            518565Teaser suggests that Mr Fate can awaken the powers of Isis to try to stop Black Adam (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

      This is suggested in both teasers. Adrianna appears in Black Adam’s awakening, being part of the team that invades the tomb and confronts him for the first time. Also, in the other excerpt shown, she appears to be consulted by Mister Miracle, who seems to use some kind of magical power to reach her lost memories or something. It is possible that then we will see this awakening of the powers of Isis and that she will be responsible for putting an end to the madness of the ancient giant.

      Of course, this is all speculation and there are a lot of holes, as we don’t yet know who the villain will be and what other characters are present in the movie. Anyway, it’s a good kick for a starting point.

      Black Adam: Release date

      After years of promises and delays, the filming of Black Adam they finally finished and now it’s just a matter of time before post-production is finished. This means that it is very likely that Warner’s schedule will be maintained and that the film will even hit theaters on the day 16 of July 2021.

      This means there is still a year left to trim all the edges. Considering The Rock’s excitement with the character and the possibilities that can come out of this film for the entire DCEU, this is a wait that has everything to be worth it.

