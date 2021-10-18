Black Adam | Release date, trailers, what to expect and more

While everyone waits for the premieres of The Batman and The Flash as Warner’s next bets on the world of superheroes, another film promises to be the big surprise of DC’s Extended Cinematic Universe (DCEU): Black Adam. The feature film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been promised for a while, but it looks like the production has finally unlocked and now it’s a matter of months before the character makes his big-screen debut.

And there are several reasons why expectations around the film are high. The Rock is one of Hollywood’s most beloved (and profitable) actors, the plot should have a much darker and heavier tone than we’re used to seeing in the genre, and we’ll have DC’s first major anti-hero taking shape. Not to mention the many compliments and promises made by Johnson, which only add to the hype. The first teaser of the film already showed that Adão Negro is not kidding (Image : Reproduction/Warner Bros.) It all contributes so that Adão Negro is one of the most awaited premieres of 2022. However, what do we really know about the character, his story, cast and what’s to come? Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Black Adam: Cast The great highlight of Adão Negro is, without a shadow of a doubt, its protagonist. DC and Marvel battled for a long time who would be able to bring The Rock into their cinematic universe. And as much as Marvel fans wanted to see the actor as Namor, the truth is that Warner managed to bring the giant to their side and make him become the iconic nemesis of Shazam. By the way, this dispute between Marvel and DC was recently made public after confirmation that the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, had talked with Johnson about his participation in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU, for its acronym in English), but negotiations did not progress. This means that we barely saw him side by side with the Avengers. Apparently, we should really see a new scale of strength within DC (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros)

Anyway, like Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, Black Adam also seems to have been created for The Rock — or vice versa since the character’s first appearance is from 1945 — due to the similarity between character and actor. And it seems that Johnson himself decided to embrace this and use this similarity as a way to embody the anti-hero once and for all. The result is an actor who is very involved and excited about the film.

On his social networks, he enthusiastically disclosed any small detail of the film. Although he has not yet revealed the final look of the anti-hero, The Rock has made a point of saying several times that he wants to give the character the most of his physical form and make his Black Adam create a new scale of strength within DC, surpassing Superman himself. Considering his training shots, it’s no doubt.

And as much as Dwayne Johnson is the face (and muscles) of the film, he won’t be the only one hero that will be present in the film. Warner has already announced that we will have other famous names from the comics showing up, and that we will even see a participation from the Justice Society, the first comic book supergroup.