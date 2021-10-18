ifood-creates-brl-8-million-fund-to-help-fuel-delivery-people

Another increase in fuel prices, of 7.2% for distributors (in September, the total increase was 40,58% in 12 months), made iFood announce the creation of a fund of BRL 8 million to ease the impacts for deliverymen. The incentive should be released throughout November and December for workers.

In addition, the The platform intends to readjust the price per kilometer traveled — for the couriers, this could represent up to 8% more in earnings. This will be the second price revision of the year: in April, the minimum tariff was increased to R$5,30, regardless of the distance, and there was an increase in longer routes.

A study by the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) in partnership with the Public Ministry of Labor ( MPT) and the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR) points out that the deliverymen had a drop of 56, 9% on your income in 2021. The survey heard 298 people in 15 cities.

And that’s right with the increase of working hours. Before the pandemic, 30,2% of them worked up to eight hours a day, 56,1%, between nine and 15 hours, and 7.8%, more than 29 hours. During the quarantine, 39,3 % worked up to eight hours a day and 56, 7% for more than nine hours a day.

Among respondents, 78,1% delivered six or seven days a week. In the pre-pandemic period, about half received up to R$ 660 per week. During the crisis, 83, 9% receive up to R$ 520 and 89, 7%, up to R$ 520. According to iFood, however, the average income of a delivery person per hour worked is five times greater than the equivalent of one hour of the minimum wage.

Increase in demand

iFood is currently on 908 Brazilian cities. Since July 2021, the number of member companies has increased by 1.298% and currently more than 33 thousand establishments, including markets, convenience stores, pet shops and pharmacies, are partners of the service. By the end of the year, the app wants to have 39 thousand available establishments and double the number of locations in which it is present.

Demand for the meal delivery service increased a lot during the pandemic: in March 2021, the platform received 56 millions of orders against the 29, 6 million from the beginning of 2020. There is no official data on the number of couriers registered on the platform.

The Brazilian Association of Mobility and Technology, which represents delivery companies such as iFood, 99 Food and Uber Eats, says, in a note, that the platforms are open to dialogue and seek to help partner delivery partners. “They are aware of the reality of the different profiles of deliverymen and reaffirm their commitment to dialoguing in a transparent and collaborative way”, he informs.

