Molnupiravir: potential drug against covid could be produced by Fiocruz
If efficacy and safety are proven, potential remedy against covid-, the antiviral molnupiravir, could be produced in Brazil. That’s because the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) is in “advanced conversations” with the US pharmaceutical company MSD for manufacturing. The MSD drug had promising results in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, and is already being tested in the country.
“Fiocruz has followed several candidate projects for the treatment of covid-19”, explained the foundation in a note. “Projects sent to the foundation undergo evaluation by a technical committee created for this purpose with the objective of evaluating the preliminary results and production technology”, he continued.
If the entire process runs as planned, the idea is to manufacture the drug against covid-19 at the Institute of Technology in Pharmaceuticals, known as Farmanguinhos, in Rio de Janeiro. Before, it will be necessary for the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to grant an emergency use authorization for the drug.
It is an antiviral that acts in the body, hindering the replication of the coronavirus. In these cases, the infectious agent has greater difficulty in replicating, which reduces its concentration in the patient’s body and makes the possible infection lose strength. The recommended use of the medication is 5 days, as soon as the possibility of infection is discovered.
According to the pharmacist, the antiviral reduced by approximately 50% hospitalization and death risks in a Phase 3 global clinical trial. From these results, MSD applied to the US Food and Drug Administration , the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), authorization for emergency use of the drug.
If the formula receives FDA approval, this will be the first oral drug indicated for mild and moderate cases of covid-. In the US, the treatment should cost around US$ 700, which is equivalent to R$ 3.5 thousand.
Medicine tests in Brazil
Last week, Fiocruz announced that the antiviral molnupiravir would be tested in Brazil in a new Phase 3 study, in which the efficacy and safety of post-exposure prophylactic use (PEP) would be evaluated. In this context, people who have been exposed to the coronavirus but who have not yet been vaccinated are recruited.
“We need to recruit people who have been exposed to the virus, for example, those who live there. house where someone got sick, and who have not been vaccinated or have taken the first dose for less than a week”, explained Fiocruz researcher Margareth Dalcolmo.
Participants will receive the treatment or the placebo, without knowing which group they are in, for five days. The monitoring of researchers will be done, in total, for 50 days. The objective will be to test the safety and effectiveness of the medicine in preventing the disease.
Source: Estadão
