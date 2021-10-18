molnupiravir:-potential-drug-against-covid-could-be-produced-by-fiocruz

If efficacy and safety are proven, potential remedy against covid-, the antiviral molnupiravir, could be produced in Brazil. That’s because the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) is in “advanced conversations” with the US pharmaceutical company MSD for manufacturing. The MSD drug had promising results in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infection, and is already being tested in the country.

Molnupiravir: how works the potential drug against COVID-

MSD asks for authorization to use an antiviral that reduces covid hospitalizations by 50%

São Paulo City Hall maintains the mandatory use of masks

“Fiocruz has followed several candidate projects for the treatment of covid-19”, explained the foundation in a note. “Projects sent to the foundation undergo evaluation by a technical committee created for this purpose with the objective of evaluating the preliminary results and production technology”, he continued.

If the entire process runs as planned, the idea is to manufacture the drug against covid-19 at the Institute of Technology in Pharmaceuticals, known as Farmanguinhos, in Rio de Janeiro. Before, it will be necessary for the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to grant an emergency use authorization for the drug.