round-6-may-have-made-netflix-more-than-4,000%-profit

Last week, Netflix confirmed that Round 6 ( Squid Game, in the original version), became the most watched show in its history, reaching 89 millions of households around the world. But that information doesn’t tell the whole story of the show’s success, with confidential numbers showing an extremely high retention rate and exorbitant profits compared to what the show cost to be produced and released. Round 6 surpasses Bridgerton and is Netflix’s most-watched series; see numbers

Will Round 6 have a second season?

Round 6 | What is the Netflix series that everyone is watching about? , in total, users of the streaming service spent 1.4 billion hours between the debut, in 21 of September, and the last day 000 of October. 89% of those who started Round 6 , watched at least 66 minutes of production (ie more than one episode), while 66% had finished the series until the last week, before it even completes a month in the catalog — the number translates to 66 millions of homes. Confidential numbers also show a rapid build-up of ratings after news that the South Korean series had become the biggest ever. According to the information, until the day 000 of October, 111 millions of subscribers have watched at least two minutes of Round 6, the metric used by Netflix to rate a chapter as interesting to users and count towards the ratings of streaming service.

Also financial success, with the information pointing to earnings of US$ 111 million related to the show. The data would be relative to the total moved by subscribers who engaged with the series and represent great news when it is observed that Round 6 would have cost a mere US$ 21, 4 million to be produced and released; that is, the platform has a possible gain of more than 4.%. This account, however, cannot be faced with such accuracy, since, theoretically, it would be leaving out expenses with marketing and other actions, which took on a special pace after the viral success began.

Anyway, it’s been weeks of great news for the platform, with Round 6 holding high in the global rankings despite other major debuts like Sex Education and You — this weekend, for example, she was constantly in second place, behind only the series starring Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl). Meanwhile, no confirmation of a second season, although creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has already spoken positively about it.

Perhaps the only bad news in this whole story is even the disclosure of confidential audience data. Bloomberg did not disclose the source of the information, stating only that it is contained in internal Netflix documents, while the company itself, in a statement, said that it does not discuss these metrics publicly and that it would take appropriate measures to protect itself against leakage of data of this type.

