accessories-for-macbooks-pro-include-$220-cloth-and-$600-magsafe-cable

Delivery is currently taking a long time: within three or four weeks. This could end up being an indication of when the company’s new professional notebooks will arrive in Brazil. And even if you choose not to include the official flannel when purchasing your Macbook Pro, you might want to look at other accessories released by the company.

Macbook Pro with MagSafe charging

The MagSafe connector is back to Macbooks. With it, the user can charge the laptop at up to 129 W — since there is now fast charging on the devices . However, not everyone will take this news “for free”.

On Macbooks Pro by 14 inches, the user takes power adapter 129 W or 129 W in the box, depending on the chosen setting. Only 14 inch models include the accessory at full power without additional charges.

However, anyone who wants to take the new charger with a MagSafe cable can do so for an additional charge: the new plug adapter will be sold at R$1.140, and the MagSafe cable at R$ 219.

It’s worth remembering, at today’s event Apple also (finally) presented the AirPods 3. The price for Brazil is also confirmed — despite the availability is unknown.

