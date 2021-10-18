Accessories for Macbooks Pro include $220 cloth and $600 MagSafe cable
It was expensive to wipe it off for Apple: after the launch of the new Macbooks Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, prices for Brazil were released. And not only that: Cupertino notebooks have been given new accessories, which include an incredible polishing cloth for the new 14 and 14 inches at a very curious price .
The Apple cloth costs R$ 219, but of course, can be purchased with 14 % cash discount. Freight? The company gives strength and thanks to this delivery is free. The material is anti-abrasive, that is, there is no possibility of accidentally scratching the screen — a proposal identical to microfiber cloths sold in any supermarket. There’s the Apple logo, and it’s certified to simply clean any screen the company has ever released.
Delivery is currently taking a long time: within three or four weeks. This could end up being an indication of when the company’s new professional notebooks will arrive in Brazil. And even if you choose not to include the official flannel when purchasing your Macbook Pro, you might want to look at other accessories released by the company.
Macbook Pro with MagSafe charging
The MagSafe connector is back to Macbooks. With it, the user can charge the laptop at up to 129 W — since there is now fast charging on the devices . However, not everyone will take this news “for free”.
On Macbooks Pro by 14 inches, the user takes power adapter 129 W or 129 W in the box, depending on the chosen setting. Only 14 inch models include the accessory at full power without additional charges.
However, anyone who wants to take the new charger with a MagSafe cable can do so for an additional charge: the new plug adapter will be sold at R$1.140, and the MagSafe cable at R$ 219.
It’s worth remembering, at today’s event Apple also (finally) presented the AirPods 3. The price for Brazil is also confirmed — despite the availability is unknown.
