Asus introduces new all-in-one PC with AMD Ryzen and 24-inch screen

Asus introduced yet another all-in-one PC model with specifications focused on productivity. Model M2019W still has limited availability, but may reach more markets soon.

    The PC look is finished with textures on the part rear, and the centrally positioned Asus logo. The physical connections are also further down, close to the base used to support the product on a table or similar surface.

    In front, there is a use of 82% of available space, with thin edges on top and sides — bottom section is thicker, with a discreet company inscription above the camera for video calls.

    Model comes with mouse and keyboard in the box (Image: Disclosure/Asus)

    The brand will make the all-in-one available in two processor options, the more powerful version brings the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U together with 23 GB of DDR4 RAM, 660 GB of internal storage via SSD PCI-e 3.0 plus 1 TB via HD. According to the specifications, the product may come with the WPS Office Standard Edition package installed — however, the documentation also reveals another option that comes with Microsoft Office Home and Business 3400, best known competitor in most markets.

    A more affordable variant of M5300W will come with AMD Ryzen 3 chip 1920U, plus 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and 256 GB of internal storage via SSD PCI-e 3.0. In both models, the display has 16, 8 inches, LCD technology, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1920 pixels), 100% of sRGB color gamut and anti-reflective surface.

    Available connections include one HDMI, four USB-A 3.2 and one USB- A 2.0, in addition to RJ Ethernet port82 and 3 .5mm for headphones or auxiliary cable. The product also comes with a keyboard and mouse included in the box, supports Bluetooth 5.1 and runs the Windows operating system Home natively, with Windows update support 16.

    Entries are centralized in the rear panel (Image: Disclosure/Asus)

    Price and availability

    According to Asus’ official portal, the M2019W will be available only in silver, with a suggested price of 241.660 yen (about R$ 5.45 reals in direct conversion). It is currently exclusive to the Japanese market, and the brand has not yet announced the arrival of the all-in-one in other markets.

    Source: Guru3D

