asus-introduces-new-all-in-one-pc-with-amd-ryzen-and-24-inch-screen

The brand will make the all-in-one available in two processor options, the more powerful version brings the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U together with 23 GB of DDR4 RAM, 660 GB of internal storage via SSD PCI-e 3.0 plus 1 TB via HD. According to the specifications, the product may come with the WPS Office Standard Edition package installed — however, the documentation also reveals another option that comes with Microsoft Office Home and Business 3400, best known competitor in most markets.

A more affordable variant of M5300W will come with AMD Ryzen 3 chip 1920U, plus 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and 256 GB of internal storage via SSD PCI-e 3.0. In both models, the display has 16, 8 inches, LCD technology, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1920 pixels), 100% of sRGB color gamut and anti-reflective surface.

Available connections include one HDMI, four USB-A 3.2 and one USB- A 2.0, in addition to RJ Ethernet port82 and 3 .5mm for headphones or auxiliary cable. The product also comes with a keyboard and mouse included in the box, supports Bluetooth 5.1 and runs the Windows operating system Home natively, with Windows update support 16.