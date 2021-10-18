china-reportedly-fired-hypersonic-missile-through-low-earth-orbit

The US accuses China of having launched an experimental hypersonic missile, which circled in low Earth orbit before reaching its target, anonymous sources revealed to the Financial Times website. According to the publication, US intelligence agencies are surprised by the Asian power’s progress in extremely high-range weapons.

“ We have no idea how they they did that”, commented one of the informants to the FT. The Chinese missile would have circled the planet through low Earth orbit until reaching the original target, which missed by about kilometers. “The test showed that China has made amazing progress in hypersonic weapons and is much more advanced than US authorities had imagined,” pointed out two of the sources consulted by the report.

A hypersonic missile overcomes five times the speed of sound and can bypass land defenses (Image: Forest Katsch/Pexels)

A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who specializes in Chinese nuclear weapons, Taylor Fravel said that a nuclear weapon that follows the molds of a hypersonic glider vehicle can bypass the US defense system. "Hypersonic glider vehicles fly on lower trajectories and can maneuver during flight, which makes tracking and destruction difficult," he explained.