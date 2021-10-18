China reportedly fired hypersonic missile through low Earth orbit
The US accuses China of having launched an experimental hypersonic missile, which circled in low Earth orbit before reaching its target, anonymous sources revealed to the Financial Times website. According to the publication, US intelligence agencies are surprised by the Asian power’s progress in extremely high-range weapons.
- Dog- robot armed with a rifle looks like something from fiction, but it already exists in the real world
- Russia assembles 1st military platoon of autonomous robot tanks
- Smart exoskeleton helps amputees walk with less effort
-
It wasn’t a missile, claims China
In In response to the Financial Times website report, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry said it was not a missile, but a space vehicle aimed at transporting people that was undergoing a “routine test”. In addition, the test would have taken place in July, not August, as the US intelligence report mentioned by the sources pointed out.
Having vehicles prepared for reuse as soon as they reach the ground is important for China, as it provides a cheaper and more convenient method of traveling into space, the ministry representative pointed out.
“ We have no idea how they they did that”, commented one of the informants to the FT. The Chinese missile would have circled the planet through low Earth orbit until reaching the original target, which missed by about kilometers. “The test showed that China has made amazing progress in hypersonic weapons and is much more advanced than US authorities had imagined,” pointed out two of the sources consulted by the report.
A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who specializes in Chinese nuclear weapons, Taylor Fravel said that a nuclear weapon that follows the molds of a hypersonic glider vehicle can bypass the US defense system. “Hypersonic glider vehicles fly on lower trajectories and can maneuver during flight, which makes tracking and destruction difficult,” he explained. best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
US and Russia also develop hypersonic missiles
The report emphasizes that the United States and Russia also focus in the development of hypersonic vehicles, which reinforces this trend in the military sector — hypersonic rockets fly at five times the speed of sound (1. km/h at sea level). Obviously, the existence of a missile in these molds does not imply that the model will be launched in an eventual attack, but the tests fuel tensions between the great world powers.
Source: Futurism, Financial Times, O Globo
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
238
1024