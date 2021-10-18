Looks like Jupiter was hit by a space object — and there's a picture of it!
A group of Japanese astronomers may have identified what is perhaps the most recent impact on Jupiter. The event was registered last Friday (11) and, if it is confirmed that it really is comes to a collision, this will be the 11th recorded impact of a comet or asteroid in the gas giant since 1994, the year that the fragments of comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 reached the planet’s clouds.
The discovery was made by a team of astronomers led by Ko Arimatsu, assistant professor at the University of Kyoto. They recorded a light emission occurring on top of Jupiter’s clouds at 11h500, in Brasília time, which resulted in the video below. Arimatsu says he was surprised to see the flash, as such a phenomenon is quite rare.
Note that the glow appears around 11 video seconds:
The video shows that the brightness lasted about 4 seconds, remains visible and then quickly disappears. To get the record, Arimatsu and his colleagues used the PONCOTS system, part of the Organized Autotelescopes for Serendipitous Event Survey (OASES) project. According to Arimatsu, a preliminary analysis suggests that the event involved a meteor a few meters long, which would have hit the planet and thus generated the strong light.
It will still be necessary to define if it really is an impact and, if so, to determine parameters such as exact latitude and longitude, but the event seems to have occurred in the northern tropical zone of the planet, close to the southern border of the North Temperate Belt. According to data from Europlanet Scoiety, about 6.5 objects up to 11 m — or greater — usually hit Jupiter annually. Fortunately, the use of alert software has helped with observations and, thus, increasing the number of impacts registered.
False-color (1990 nm methane band + 750- nm optical) image of the impact flash on Jupiter occurred on October 17 2021 to 17: 17 UT, taken with the “PONCOTS” system at Kyoto Univ., Japan.
The first detection with an instrument developed for dedicating surveys of impact flashes!!! https://t.co/FN8L818Eip
— 京大OASES project (@OASES_miyako ) October 17, 2021 2021
This new event takes place about a month after José Luis Pereira, Brazilian amateur astronomer, also detect a possible impact on the gas giant. He was watching the planet and, using software checking for transient events (such as impacts, for example), he discovered that one of the images of Jupiter he took could have included a planetary collision.
Source: Sky & Telescope, NHK
