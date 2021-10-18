Looks like Jupiter was hit by a space object — and there's a picture of it!

A group of Japanese astronomers may have identified what is perhaps the most recent impact on Jupiter. The event was registered last Friday (11) and, if it is confirmed that it really is comes to a collision, this will be the 11th recorded impact of a comet or asteroid in the gas giant since 1994, the year that the fragments of comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 reached the planet’s clouds.

The discovery was made by a team of astronomers led by Ko Arimatsu, assistant professor at the University of Kyoto. They recorded a light emission occurring on top of Jupiter’s clouds at 11h500, in Brasília time, which resulted in the video below. Arimatsu says he was surprised to see the flash, as such a phenomenon is quite rare.

Note that the glow appears around 11 video seconds: