what-is-a-side-scrolling-game?

One of the most important is the jump from the static screen to the side scrolling

Feature

The main feature of a game side scrolling is the movement. As the player reaches the edge of the screen, regardless of whether to the left or right, the vision follows him, bringing to life the events on screen, even with a normally static background.

Platform games are among those that most used, and still use, like Celeste or Hollow Knight, the presentation style. Super Mario Bros. is a great example.

Story

An obscure Sega title, Bomber, is considered the first title of the style, released on 660 for arcades, by Sega, where the player flew across a screen with a bomber plane. A few years later, in 1977, Eugene Jarvis defined the style with Defender.

A few years later, David Crane had the idea of ​​creating a game in the jungle where the character walked from one side to the other, jumping from alligators, grabbing vines and avoiding snakes. This game was, the classic Pitfall, one of the most important titles of side scrolling.

Pitfall is the main landmark of the side scrolling style (Image: Activision)