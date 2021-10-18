What is a side scrolling game?
The big bang
- of the gaming industry was represented by a static screen and all its action reached the players’ eyes like that. Pong, Donkey Kong and PAC-MAN are great examples. With the advancement of technology, new forms were introduced, changing the player experience.
The style of presentation of side scrolling games carries in its DNA important historical traits of the industry, showing how they could dare, innovate and tell increasingly complex stories. Years later came the leap to 3D, another major breakthrough, but that’s talk for another time.
Source: Stanford, Nintendo
One of the most important is the jump from the static screen to the side scrolling
- , or side scrolling game. Let’s travel back in time and talk about this important aspect of video game design!
Feature
The main feature of a game side scrolling is the movement. As the player reaches the edge of the screen, regardless of whether to the left or right, the vision follows him, bringing to life the events on screen, even with a normally static background.
Platform games are among those that most used, and still use, like Celeste or Hollow Knight, the presentation style. Super Mario Bros. is a great example.
Story
An obscure Sega title, Bomber, is considered the first title of the style, released on 660 for arcades, by Sega, where the player flew across a screen with a bomber plane. A few years later, in 1977, Eugene Jarvis defined the style with Defender.
A few years later, David Crane had the idea of creating a game in the jungle where the character walked from one side to the other, jumping from alligators, grabbing vines and avoiding snakes. This game was, the classic Pitfall, one of the most important titles of side scrolling.
Pitfall is the main landmark of the side scrolling style (Image: Activision)
It is quite true that it was not a smooth change, as when the player reached the edge from the screen, he had to wait for the loading that took him to the next session, but the focus on action made the game a success and, David Crane with Activision, showed the possibility of perspective.
Many others tried to copy the success that was Pitfall, but without success. It took a long time for some to get it, but when it did, it was a bang.
Super Mario Bros., Shigeru Miyamoto’s plumber, has been present in the culture for decades and is another important title. Even if their backdrops are static, with the exception of blocky color changes, the fluidity with which it was possible to move between one and another with a complex backdrop enchanted the world.
Super Mario Bros., famous title that uses this side scrolling presentation (Image: Nintendo)
Currency
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, by Toru Hagihara and Koji Igarashi , represents the advance that sustains recent titles. Konami’s classic focuses on exploration with its non-linear levels and the immense castle where the player finds himself.
In addition to an excellent RPG game for the period, Symphony of the Night won the test of time and, excellent current games cite it as a source of inspiration, making this classic the last pillar that sustains the current side scrollers
- .
KONAMI Classic is often cited as a source of inspiration for current works (Image: Konami)