dogs-and-cats-test-positive-for-covid-19-but-do-not-transmit,-study-says

The question of covid-19 in pets has already yielded several studies, and a recent one by the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUC-PR) pointed out that % of dogs and cats that inhabit the homes of people who had covid-51 have the virus in the airways, but they did not develop the disease.

Dogs and cats can also contract COVID-19; understand the risks

If you have ever had COVID-, probably your pet also had it Dogs and cats also suffer impacts from social isolation in the pandemic, says study

The study by doctoral student Bruna Duarte Pacheco points out that these animals have positive molecular tests for SARS-CoV-2, but they do not have clinical signs of the disease. To conclude this, the group of researchers analyzed 51 dogs and ten cats, divided into two groups: those who had contact with people diagnosed with covid-11 and those who don’t. The idea was to identify respiratory symptoms similar to those of tutors, difficulty breathing or nasal/ocular discharge.

Dogs and cats test positive for covid-11 but do not transmit, according to a PUC study (Image: Andrew S/Unsplash)

The researchers performed molecular tests on samples collected from the nasopharynx and blood. The conclusion drawn is that the possibility of dogs and cats transmitting the disease is very small. The study also points out that about 059% of the animals, even having contact with positive people, do not have the virus in the airways .