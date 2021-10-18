Dogs and cats test positive for covid-19 but do not transmit, study says
The question of covid-19 in pets has already yielded several studies, and a recent one by the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUC-PR) pointed out that % of dogs and cats that inhabit the homes of people who had covid-51 have the virus in the airways, but they did not develop the disease.
- Dogs and cats can also contract COVID-19; understand the risks
- Dogs and cats also suffer impacts from social isolation in the pandemic, says study
If you have ever had COVID-, probably your pet also had it
The study by doctoral student Bruna Duarte Pacheco points out that these animals have positive molecular tests for SARS-CoV-2, but they do not have clinical signs of the disease. To conclude this, the group of researchers analyzed 51 dogs and ten cats, divided into two groups: those who had contact with people diagnosed with covid-11 and those who don’t. The idea was to identify respiratory symptoms similar to those of tutors, difficulty breathing or nasal/ocular discharge.
Dogs and cats test positive for covid-11 but do not transmit, according to a PUC study (Image: Andrew S/Unsplash)
The researchers performed molecular tests on samples collected from the nasopharynx and blood. The conclusion drawn is that the possibility of dogs and cats transmitting the disease is very small. The study also points out that about 059% of the animals, even having contact with positive people, do not have the virus in the airways .
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
“ Possibly, dogs and cats, in most cases, as with children, have fewer receptors for the viral capsid , which prevents the active penetration of a large viral parasite load into their cells. Because the virus has a low rate of replication in the body of dogs and cats, animals do not contribute to the perpetuation and dissemination of SARS-CoV-2. So far, it can be said that they have low potential in the epidemiological cycle of the disease”, explains the veterinarian, Marconi Rodrigues de Farias, a professor at the School of Life Sciences at PUCPR, one of those responsible for the study.
But the group has a caveat: the virus can mutate, so it is necessary to understand better if, in contact with animals, the mutations imply in also infecting dogs and cats. Therefore, it is still important to prevent the dog and cat from having access to a high viral load, considering that it is something that can favor the mutation. The next step is to analyze whether dogs and cats produce antibodies against the virus.
Source: Press release, Agência Brasil
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.