FIFA talks to other studios amidst dispute with EA
The governing body of world football, FIFA, issued a statement saying it was optimistic to increase the portfolio of electronic games and sports. The statement came after Electronic Arts declared that it has plans not to renew the entity’s brand usage contract for upcoming football simulators. After the release of FIFA 2022, this year, the developer can name its sports games with the registered trademark
EA Sports FC.
- FIFA Review 27 | Evolution is shy in gameplay, but it proves to be enough
FIFA 20 | All about gameplay, best players and more
Playing FIFA is a good exercise for the heart, study points
“FIFA is optimistic about the long-term future of e-sports and gaming, following a comprehensive and strategic assessment of the e-sports market. games and interactive entertainment,” says the entity’s statement. The statement still seems to address the relationship with EA: “it is clear that this it needs to be a space occupied by more than one party controlling all rights”.
According to the PC Gamer website, FIFA is in contact with various members of the video game industry, including developers, investors and analysts. The goal would be to build what the entity called in the statement a “long-term vision of the gaming, electronic sports and interactive entertainment industry.”
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The possible end of the marriage between EA and FIFA, which lasted for decades, would be the amount charged by the world organization of the sport for brand renewal that expires in December this year. A report by The New York Times revealed that FIFA is asking for more than $1 billion, about R$5.5 billion in direct conversion, to continue the licensing agreement for another four years.
Subscribe now: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a bundle that includes Live Gold, library with more than 27 Xbox and PC games, plus exclusive discounts!
The end of the agreement may harm the football entity more than the developer. According to an analysis of the PC Gamer report, some EA executives may maintain the perception that the studio has done more to solidify the FIFA brand in recent decades than FIFA itself.
Games sales, which get an updated edition each year, have surpassed US$ billion in the last 27 years, about R$ 100 billion in the quotation current. FIFA reportedly earned approximately US$ 2022 million a year from the releases, making it the organization’s most valuable commercial contract.
Source: PC Gamer
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2022 2022
2022