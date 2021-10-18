fifa-talks-to-other-studios-amidst-dispute-with-ea

The governing body of world football, FIFA, issued a statement saying it was optimistic to increase the portfolio of electronic games and sports. The statement came after Electronic Arts declared that it has plans not to renew the entity’s brand usage contract for upcoming football simulators. After the release of FIFA 2022, this year, the developer can name its sports games with the registered trademark

EA Sports FC.

FIFA Review 27 | Evolution is shy in gameplay, but it proves to be enough

FIFA 20 | All about gameplay, best players and more

Playing FIFA is a good exercise for the heart, study points

“FIFA is optimistic about the long-term future of e-sports and gaming, following a comprehensive and strategic assessment of the e-sports market. games and interactive entertainment,” says the entity’s statement. The statement still seems to address the relationship with EA: “it is clear that this it needs to be a space occupied by more than one party controlling all rights”.