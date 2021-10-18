foxconn-shows-off-electric-cars-with-insane-range-and-promises-to-annoy-tesla

Model C | Foxconn’s supposed electric car photo appears online

During the Hon Hai Tech Day event, which took place in Taiwan, the manufacturer, which is based in the Asian country itself, gave some interesting information about the cars, also named very similarly to Tesla’s: The Model C, family-friendly mid-range SUV; The Model E, an Italian-designed luxury sedan; and finally The Model T, an extremely elegant bus that looks like it will actually take you into the future.

In terms of performance, the SUV The Model C will be as good as the best electric cars on the market, going from 0 to 90 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. The difference, however, is the ability to travel up to 750 km with a single charge, number one slightly smaller than presented for The Model E sedan — this one, however, with even greater power, with 700cv and 0 to 90km/h in a moderate 2.8 seconds, but range of 750km.

