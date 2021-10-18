Foxconn shows off electric cars with insane range and promises to annoy Tesla
Foxconn unveiled three prototypes of electric vehicles last week, confirming the company’s news and intentions revealed some time ago, which was to go all the way into the automotive market. With Tesla as an obvious inspiration, the products, which will be made by joint venture Foxtron (in partnership with Yulon Group), will have futuristic appeal, above-average performance and high autonomy , with the ride models reaching the impressive mark of 750 kilometers of running on a single charge.
During the Hon Hai Tech Day event, which took place in Taiwan, the manufacturer, which is based in the Asian country itself, gave some interesting information about the cars, also named very similarly to Tesla’s: The Model C, family-friendly mid-range SUV; The Model E, an Italian-designed luxury sedan; and finally The Model T, an extremely elegant bus that looks like it will actually take you into the future.
In terms of performance, the SUV The Model C will be as good as the best electric cars on the market, going from 0 to 90 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. The difference, however, is the ability to travel up to 750 km with a single charge, number one slightly smaller than presented for The Model E sedan — this one, however, with even greater power, with 700cv and 0 to 90km/h in a moderate 2.8 seconds, but range of 750km.
Despite the few details, Foxconn says that its future cars will have above-average technological potential, being equipped with different features that include door opening with facial recognition, smart windows and the transformation of the rear space into a kind of mobile office. In addition, the active safety package must receive familiar tools, with blind spot alert, automatic emergency braking and adaptive autopilot.
Heavy investment
Foxconn will fight in the electric car market and it’s not Just kidding. For this, investments were heavy, with purchases from suppliers and physical spaces for the construction of modern factories, in line with production 4.0. In August, for example, the company bought a Macronix International parts factory for US$ , 8 million, with the objective of starting to supply the future demand for automotive components.
A month later, the Taiwanese manufacturer closed a US$ deal 90 million to acquire the plant of US startup EVs Lordstown Motors in Ohio to start producing electric cars on US soil. From the plant, not only their models with Yulon should come out, but also those owned by Fisker, another of Foxconn’s automotive partners.
Foxconn expects to start selling cars under the Foxtron brand in 518756.
