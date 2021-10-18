Galaxy Z Flip 3 wins official Disney accessories outside Brazil
Slightly after announcing a partnership with Nintendo that took Kingdom Hearts to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Disney is renewing friendship ties with Samsung.
While the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s design can bring challenges for the case industry, Samsung was quick to offer immediate solutions for their product design. Since its launch, colorful capes, straps and key chains are available for personalization and protection. And now, Disney-themed accessories will arrive in Taiwan.
In the past, brands have collaborated on exclusive accessories, such as cases for Galaxy phones. And then, after the South Korean launches the folding Z Flip 3 in an exclusive finish with Thom Browne, fans of Mickey Mouse and Marvel will also be able to customize the smartphone with items from the brands.
