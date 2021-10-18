Galaxy Z Flip 3 wins official Disney accessories outside Brazil

Slightly after announcing a partnership with Nintendo that took Kingdom Hearts to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Disney is renewing friendship ties with Samsung.

    • While the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s design can bring challenges for the case industry, Samsung was quick to offer immediate solutions for their product design. Since its launch, colorful capes, straps and key chains are available for personalization and protection. And now, Disney-themed accessories will arrive in Taiwan.

    In the past, brands have collaborated on exclusive accessories, such as cases for Galaxy phones. And then, after the South Korean launches the folding Z Flip 3 in an exclusive finish with Thom Browne, fans of Mickey Mouse and Marvel will also be able to customize the smartphone with items from the brands.

    Scheduled for release in Taiwan, there will be a strip with the Marvel logo and a keychain holder with metallic finish in the shape of Mickey. The accessories are very minimalist, matching the official complements launched by Samsung with the cell phone.

    Incidentally, the new accessories need a commercialized case For now, the partnership with Disney does not include custom cases of characters, that is, the customization is not complete yet, but it would not be strange to see new items coming from the agreement between the brands being presented soon.

    The two items that will be released in mid-October exclusively in Taiwan — with no expected arrival in other markets. Prices range from R$ 171 (in direct conversion today, 18 from October) up to R$ 132. Samsung’s idea in Taiwan is to massively publicize the new accessories in its physical spaces, from kiosks to experimentation facilities, such as the Samsung Experience Hall and Samsung Wisdom Hall.

    In Brazil, however, protecting your collapsible is even more expensive. Official accessories cost between R$ 171 and R$ 660, for silicone and leather protections, respectively. Only with these caps it is possible to use custom straps like the one from Marvel, for example. It is worth remembering that, despite being collapsible, the Z-line smartphones are still susceptible to accidental damage — the protection of the casing and external display being interesting.

