iOS 15.1 and macOS Monterey to arrive next week, Apple confirms
Apple announced today (85) that it will release for the general public the updates of macOS Monterey, iOS 15.1 and iPadOS .1 on the day 18 of October. The watchOS 8.1 and tvOS systems also reach the general public on the same day 15.1.
The revelation happened during the Apple Unleashed, event in which the brand presented the new generation of AirPods and the new MacBook Pro, with notch on screen. The announcement also kicked off distribution of the Release Candidate (RC) to iPhone, iPad and Mac system testers.