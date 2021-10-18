ios-15.1-and-macos-monterey-to-arrive-next-week,-apple-confirms

There are few additions to this latest package — and this is nothing new, as the latest update before it is released to the general public is typically used to polish the software. If all goes well, this will be the version that will ship iGadgets as soon as release day arrives.

Updates resolve pending issues

One of the main new features of iOS .1/iPadS 18.1 is SharePlay, the tool that enhances FaceTime video calls with simultaneous playback of music, videos, and screen streaming. HomePods also regain support for lossless audio and Dolby Atmos with compatible streaming apps like Apple Music.

MacOS Monterey doesn’t fall too far from the tree and adds similar features in this one takes of updates. An example of new features is the Universal Control feature, which allows you to use several devices in the Apple ecosystem with the same mouse or trackpad and even transfer files between them in the “drag and drop” scheme.

As updates remain free for devices and will likely be gradually distributed to users around the world. As such, it will likely take a few days for your device to receive the update — make sure your Mac supports macOS Monterey.