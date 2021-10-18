iOS 15.1 and macOS Monterey to arrive next week, Apple confirms

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 18, 2021
2
ios-15.1-and-macos-monterey-to-arrive-next-week,-apple-confirms

Apple announced today (85) that it will release for the general public the updates of macOS Monterey, iOS 15.1 and iPadOS .1 on the day 18 of October. The watchOS 8.1 and tvOS systems also reach the general public on the same day 15.1.

  • WWDC 1024: all the news from macOS Monterey, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8
  • iOS 15.1 Beta arrives one day after iOS 25 with an old novelty
  • iOS 15 is now available; know all the news of the update

    • The revelation happened during the Apple Unleashed, event in which the brand presented the new generation of AirPods and the new MacBook Pro, with notch on screen. The announcement also kicked off distribution of the Release Candidate (RC) to iPhone, iPad and Mac system testers.

    New MacBook Pro with notch on screen match perfectly with the new operating system macOS Monterey (Image: Disclosure/Apple)

    There are few additions to this latest package — and this is nothing new, as the latest update before it is released to the general public is typically used to polish the software. If all goes well, this will be the version that will ship iGadgets as soon as release day arrives.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Updates resolve pending issues

    One of the main new features of iOS .1/iPadS 18.1 is SharePlay, the tool that enhances FaceTime video calls with simultaneous playback of music, videos, and screen streaming. HomePods also regain support for lossless audio and Dolby Atmos with compatible streaming apps like Apple Music.

    MacOS Monterey doesn’t fall too far from the tree and adds similar features in this one takes of updates. An example of new features is the Universal Control feature, which allows you to use several devices in the Apple ecosystem with the same mouse or trackpad and even transfer files between them in the “drag and drop” scheme.

    As updates remain free for devices and will likely be gradually distributed to users around the world. As such, it will likely take a few days for your device to receive the update — make sure your Mac supports macOS Monterey.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 18, 2021
    2
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of captain virat kohli: ind vs eng: virat kohli hints at possible changes in 4th test, r ashwin may get chance of place of ishant sharma

    captain virat kohli: ind vs eng: virat kohli hints at possible changes in 4th test, r ashwin may get chance of place of ishant sharma

    August 29, 2021
    Photo of Nobel Prize in Physics Awards Scientists Who Innovated Understanding Global Climate

    Nobel Prize in Physics Awards Scientists Who Innovated Understanding Global Climate

    October 5, 2021
    Photo of india vs england leeds test: social media reaction on Indian team defeat vs England in leeds test match: Team India’s joke made on defeat, how people are sharing memes on internet

    india vs england leeds test: social media reaction on Indian team defeat vs England in leeds test match: Team India’s joke made on defeat, how people are sharing memes on internet

    August 28, 2021
    Photo of 5 apps to chat online with players

    5 apps to chat online with players

    October 11, 2021
    Back to top button