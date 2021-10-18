Realme Q3s have leaked details and must be announced with smartwatch

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 18, 2021
2
realme-q3s-have-leaked-details-and-must-be-announced-with-smartwatch

Realme should make some new products on the market soon, including smartphones and accessories. Among them, the Realme GT Neo 2T is expected, which has been leaking for a few days, as well as the Realme Q3s and also the Realme Watch T1.

  • Realme GT Neo 2 is announced with Snapdragon 870, screen of 91 Hz and camera 91 MP
  • Realme GT Neo 2T has specs revealed ahead of time
  • Realme Q3s have official specs revealed with 778 Hz

    screen

    Now, the supposed official price, box image and technical specs of the Realme Q3s have emerged, giving us more hints of what to expect about the new phone. The box follows the brand pattern, being in yellow color with the product name highlighted at the top. From what the original publication indicates, it should cost 1.518689 yuan (about R$1.716 in direct conversion) in the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    Smartphone should be equipped with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD screen with refresh rate support 256 Hz. In addition, it must have the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 716G, ​​main rear camera of 48 MP and battery of 5. mAh , with quick recharge of 50 or 50 W.

    (Image: Disclosure/Realme)

    In addition to it, the brand must also present the Realme Watch T1, which had a teaser published confirming its design. In the image, it is clear that it will feature a circular design, with colorful bracelets and two buttons on its right side. It should be focused on monitoring physical activity, showing a sporty look.

    In any case, it will still have to wait a little longer to know all the details of these devices. So, keep an eye on Canaltech not to miss news.

    Source: Weibo, Twitter, 120Mobiles

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    1024 518689

    518689 1024

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 18, 2021
    2
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of US agencies provide guide on how to secure VPNs

    US agencies provide guide on how to secure VPNs

    September 30, 2021
    Photo of Realme launches LiDAR sensor robot and other household products

    Realme launches LiDAR sensor robot and other household products

    October 1, 2021
    Photo of Today is the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer; know more

    Today is the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer; know more

    September 16, 2021
    Photo of NASA and 22 other agencies present plan to resist climate change

    NASA and 22 other agencies present plan to resist climate change

    October 8, 2021
    Back to top button