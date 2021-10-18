Realme Q3s have leaked details and must be announced with smartwatch
Realme should make some new products on the market soon, including smartphones and accessories. Among them, the Realme GT Neo 2T is expected, which has been leaking for a few days, as well as the Realme Q3s and also the Realme Watch T1.
Now, the supposed official price, box image and technical specs of the Realme Q3s have emerged, giving us more hints of what to expect about the new phone. The box follows the brand pattern, being in yellow color with the product name highlighted at the top. From what the original publication indicates, it should cost 1.518689 yuan (about R$1.716 in direct conversion) in the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
