Outlook has great news for Google Chrome users
Months after the release of the extension for Microsoft Edge, it’s time for Google Chrome to finally gain support for the Outlook add-on . The tool should help the user to more quickly access the content of their received emails, compose messages to send, manage the calendar and tasks, among other activities.
You you can, for example, update a contact’s phone number or correct a misspelled name in a few clicks. Other advantages are the ability to create events quickly, retrieve someone’s email address or participate in online meetings directly from the browser.
Browsing through e-mail boxes is very similar to Outlook Web, so users should have no difficulty dealing with the add-on. You can mark messages as SPAM or phishing attempt, access bookmarks and read messages in full screen — in this specific case, the extension directs to the app.
The add-on is free and can be downloaded directly from the Chrome Web Store or from the Microsoft Edge add-ons page. If you use Outlook through your browser, you’ll probably want to test this facility, but remember that it can also make it easier for third parties to access your emails, so only install it on a private machine.
Source: Leopeva64-2, Chrome Store
