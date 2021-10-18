outlook-has-great-news-for-google-chrome-users

Months after the release of the extension for Microsoft Edge, it’s time for Google Chrome to finally gain support for the Outlook add-on . The tool should help the user to more quickly access the content of their received emails, compose messages to send, manage the calendar and tasks, among other activities.

The extension will work similarly to the email manager on the web, but without the need to open a new tab or download applications. At the first login, you will need to enter your account and password, but then everything will be connected automatically. After installation, you will have Outlook more easily accessible (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

You you can, for example, update a contact’s phone number or correct a misspelled name in a few clicks. Other advantages are the ability to create events quickly, retrieve someone’s email address or participate in online meetings directly from the browser.

