how-to-reduce-movement-on-the-iphone-screen

The movements on the iPhone screen are responsible for the fluidity of the interactions with the system interface, whether triggering multitasking, opening an application, among other actions. However, this is a feature that can overwhelm older devices and consume battery power.

The good news is that you can drastically reduce the motion performed by iOS. Basically, you’ll only be decreasing depth perception on the home screen and in apps, but it won’t change the user experience or the way you use the iPhone.

The modified effects are: