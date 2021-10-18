How to reduce movement on the iPhone screen

The movements on the iPhone screen are responsible for the fluidity of the interactions with the system interface, whether triggering multitasking, opening an application, among other actions. However, this is a feature that can overwhelm older devices and consume battery power.

    The good news is that you can drastically reduce the motion performed by iOS. Basically, you’ll only be decreasing depth perception on the home screen and in apps, but it won’t change the user experience or the way you use the iPhone.

    The modified effects are:

    • Effects and screen transitions use dissolve effect instead of zoom or sliding;
    • Parallax effects are disabled;
    • Animations and effects of some apps are disabled .

    Reducing movement on the iPhone screen is also important for people who are visually sensitive to the effects caused by animations. You can easily disable them on your smartphone and also on an iPad or iPod Touch. Check out our step-by-step instructions below to proceed with the task.

    Step 1:

    open the Settings app. Then tap “Accessibility”.

    Step 2:

    tap on “Motion” and activate the option “Reduce Movement”.

