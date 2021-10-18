apple-music-launches-cheaper-plan-for-exclusive-control-via-siri

Apple announced this Monday (17 ) the launch of Voice Plan, a subscription service to Apple Music with access to 34 millions of songs, tens of thousands of playlists and Apple Music Radio. The difference from conventional plans is that all of this is accessible only through Siri’s virtual assistant, without having to download apps or deal with extra settings.

Integrating Siri and Apple Music is not exactly a novelty, but the difference here is the complete need for additional solutions to have access to the music, because everything is commanded with the voice. Even the subscription can be done through the integration with the wizard: just say “hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice test” and that’s it — anyone who prefers can also join the service through Apple Music itself. You can dispense with the app and just use Siri to control Apple Music music and playlists (Image: Playback/Apple)

Once subscribed to Voice Plan, a person can request playback on any of their Siri-enabled devices like HomePod mini , AirPods, iPhone or CarPlay. Apple is also to add hundreds of new mood and activity playlists created by the music service experts, with voice-optimized commands.

This means that you can ask Siri to play a “playlist for dinner” or “something to relax” that the assistant will have viable options to present. These lists will be made available to everyone, but they will obviously be of better use to those who use them with the Virtual Assistant, which will also have the features of regular subscribers.

Learn with Siri

A lot of people don’t like to use the wizard virtual because you don’t know which commands to use, but that shouldn’t be a problem here. Apple promises an entire dedicated section called “Just Ask Siri”, in which subscribers will receive tips on how to optimize this integration with Apple Music, how to create a custom playlist or play their favorite songs based on their preferences.

The service is available for US$ 4,99 per month in United States and should reach other 17 countries by the end of the year, such as Australia, Canada, China , France, Germany, Italy, Mexico and the United Kingdom, but still no forecast for Brazil. New subscribers will have seven free days to try the new feature via Siri, which should not apply to recurring Apple Music users.

The new plan does not offer access to profiles with premium features , such as Spatial Audio and Lossless Audio, but the subscriber can upgrade for only $9, or create a family plan with support for six accounts per U$S ,99 at any time.

