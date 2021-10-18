Metroid Dread Studio is accused of being “disorganized and stressful”
Reduction of budget by Nintendo
- Between April and July 2019, Big N decided to revisit the project and made budget cuts, which generated internal relocation to deliver 100 cinematographic scenes, impacting the work of artificial intelligence. Even with these problems, a former employee alleges in the report that there was no crunch (abusive overtime): “The negotiation of the cut was made by a developer who argued with Nintendo why we wouldn’t be able to meet the deadlines. There wasn’t time because we didn’t crunch. This man was the dam of contention between us and Nintendo. He saved our lives.”
Still in this context, a former programmer says that miscommunications and contradictory speeches between area heads and game directors made the development of Metroid Dread even more chaotic “They punish workers who don’t do things the way the studio wants, it’s quite common and generates a lot of tension,” he points out.
The “punishment” therefore was a forced change of project, said as a kind of promotion, but with a lower salary increase than whoever entered his place. Everyone who discussed and pointed out these differences was still considered problematic employees for “trying to discuss their conditions.” They even highlight the pay gap between junior and senior employees. The lowest position earns around € annually 25 thousand and the highest € 28 thousand, about €2.080 (approximately R$14.100 in the current quotation) and € 2.320 (R$ 14.320) per month.
Remote work
With the challenges of the pandemic and social isolation, employees had to enter a system complex. Another former employee reports that they received an email at the end of work on a Friday, 13 of March, being informed that there would be a rotation for the home office and face-to-face work.
- In this format, they should serve 6 hours at the office, in Madrid, and the remaining hours would be in a kind of bank to be paid later. However, on Sunday (14), the owners went back and left everyone working from home, some found that this was deducted from their salary.
Metroid Samus Returns was also developed by MercurySteam (Image: Disclosure/Nintendo)
Problems with HR
The Human Resources sector it was responsible for dealing with the relationship between the owners and the employees, but in practice they only instructed that each one speak with their leader. “They made a super creative and subjective interpretation of the legislation. They didn’t help me with my problem, on the contrary, I ended up losing a month’s salary, but I didn’t want to insist”, reported a former artist from the company, also saying that other colleagues went through the same situation.
Another problem was during the state elections in Madrid. According to an order published in the BOE (Official Bulletin of the State of Spain), on polling day every worker with a shift of more than 6 hours was entitled to 4 hours to go and back, something that was ignored. "They [RH] knew, but they told us that the state of development [do jogo] took too long and nobody needed that much for such a simple procedure", says a former programmer.
MercurySteam has not commented on the charges so far.
Source: Anait Games, Nintendo Life
