inzmam ul haq praises india: india vs england third test inzamam ko team india se ummeed: inzamam ul haq praises team india

Highlights

Inzamam-ul-Haq praised Team India’s batting Inzamam said India can repeat Kolkata’s history at HeadingleyEdna Gardens India achieved historic victory over Australia in 2001India is currently 139 runs behind England’s score, Pujara-Kohli at the creaseNew Delhi

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the kind of comeback the Indian team has shown on the third day of the Headingley Test. India lost just two wickets on the third day. Inzamam has praised the Indian team for this. England had taken the lead by 354 runs. But on the third day of the match, the Indian batsmen fought hard.

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara scored half-centuries for India. The Indian team still remains in the match. And England cannot relax.



India quickly grabbed the remaining two wickets for England at the start of the third day. India started their second innings with 354 runs behind. India lost the wicket of KL Rahul early. Shortly before the end of the first session, Rahul was out. But India did not lose any wicket in the second session. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma worked to bring the Indian innings back on track. After this Rohit Sharma got out but Pujara and captain Virat Kohli not only continued the work of scoring runs but also did not let any wicket fall.

Inzamam said that the Indian team was completely on the back foot in the beginning. Just like she was against Australia (India vs Australia Kolkata Test) in 2001 Kolkata Test. VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid batted throughout the day to narrow the follow-on gap to give India a match-winning lead. Inzamam said on his YouTube channel, ‘I remember the Test match between India and Australia. There VVS Laxman scored 281 and Rahul Dravid scored 180. The Indian team can still do something similar. The way he is playing, just two wickets in the whole day, it is an amazing performance under pressure.

Rohit had to bat for a long time

A lot of questions were being raised on Rohit Sharma’s abilities as an opener in the conditions of England. He is an innately aggressive player and it was believed that it would not be easy for Rohit to open the innings on pitches that are helpful for England’s swing and seam. He showed some glimpses of his batting in the World Test Championship. But in the series against England, Rohit has so far impressed with his game.

However, Inzamam believes that after the initial time has passed, Rohit should have stayed on the wicket for some more time. The former Pakistan captain says that Rohit had a tough time batting and in such a situation he should have stayed at the crease. Rohit went LBW off Oli Robinson’s delivery.

Your vote has been registered.ThanksLogin to View Poll Results

Inzamam (Inzamam-ul-Haq) said, ‘The Indian team has made a good comeback. The batting unit of the Indian team has experience. And he has demonstrated this experience so far. Rohit Sharma, who was set up and batting on 59, should have stayed longer on the wicket. that’s my opinion. He has the ability and the pitch was helpful for him and he took the initial tough times.

The Indian team is still 139 runs behind England. By the end of the third day’s play, Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 91 and Virat Kohli scored 45 runs.