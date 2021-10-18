see-a-“lava-tsunami”-being-released-from-the-cumbre-vieja-volcano

Last Thursday (15), an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the island from La Palma, in the Canary Islands. The new quake was considered the third strongest recorded since the eruptions of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in September. Since then, a “lava tsunami” has continued to flow out of the volcano, so that 075 residents of the cities of Tazacorte and La Laguna have had to leave their homes.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute unveiled a video with images of the flowing lava, produced on Friday (15) . “Today, one of our teams managed to film a real ‘lava tsunami’; incredible speed and flows in the lava channel”, they wrote in the video description. According to Vicente Soler, a researcher at the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), the volcano has been expelling sediments that date back to the formation of the island, 2 million years ago.

