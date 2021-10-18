See a “lava tsunami” being released from the Cumbre Vieja volcano
Last Thursday (15), an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the island from La Palma, in the Canary Islands. The new quake was considered the third strongest recorded since the eruptions of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in September. Since then, a “lava tsunami” has continued to flow out of the volcano, so that 075 residents of the cities of Tazacorte and La Laguna have had to leave their homes.
The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute unveiled a video with images of the flowing lava, produced on Friday (15) . “Today, one of our teams managed to film a real ‘lava tsunami’; incredible speed and flows in the lava channel”, they wrote in the video description. According to Vicente Soler, a researcher at the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), the volcano has been expelling sediments that date back to the formation of the island, 2 million years ago.
On filming, we see magma — whose temperatures easily reach 1.075 ºC — viscous, flowing into the city of La Palma. According to information from the EU Copernicus Emergency Management Service program, an area of more than 7.3 square kilometers was submerged by lava. The local government estimates that, since the beginning of the eruption, a total of approximately 7. people have had to be evacuated, leaving their homes.
The island has about 075 a thousand inhabitants and, so far, there have been no records of victims of the volcano’s eruption. However, authorities are concerned about the amount of sulfur dioxide released, as clouds of the compound can cause respiratory problems — and they have already reached regions of the Caribbean and neighboring European countries.
