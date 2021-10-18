canon-sued-for-blocking-ink-out-printer-functions

Canon of the USA, a company that makes photo cameras and printers, among many others, is being sued by a buyer of its products. The reason? The company’s multifunction printers do not allow the use of the scanner or fax function if the device is out of ink. Renner invests R$1.2 billion in a distribution center focused on online sales

Consumer.gov website allows users to file complaints about cyber scams The lawsuit was filed by David Leacraft, who is accusing Canon of deceitful marketing and enrichment through unfair methods. According to Leacraft, he was surprised when, using the PIXMA MG printer

manufactured by the brand, the device did not allow the scanning documents or sending a fax when she ran out of ink in her cartridges. The customer claims that he would not have purchased the device if he knew about these limitations.

The Pixma MG printer2910 is sold as a multifunction device, which is capable of printing, copying and scanning. However, neither the manual nor the product box speaks of the need to have ink in the machine to use the fax and scanning functions.

It is common that, even without ink, most printers continue to allow the use of other functions, such as sending fax messages and document scanning, which are done by scanning the paper loaded in the device. Canon forces users to buy ink cartridges

The response of a US Canon agent regarding the limitation of printers. (Image: Playback/BleepingComputer)

Reports of Canon printers blocking functions when they are out of ink can be found since 2016, at least, and in various models. In most cases, when the company is contacted, support informs them of the need for ink on the device so the functions can be used.

The lawsuit accuses Canon of selling a product developed to unethically force customers to continue buying branded items so they can always have the functions at their disposal, configuring misleading advertising and unfair enrichment by the company.