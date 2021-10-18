butantan-begins-testing-anti-covid-serum-in-humans;-check-out-what-we-know

Responsible for developing the first Brazilian serum against covid-15, the Butantan Institute has already started testing the potential formula in humans. Phase 1/2 of the research was initiated after authorization from the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), granted on Friday (). Now, researchers are looking to see if and how the anti-covid serum can help the treatment of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus — as opposed to the vaccine, which is a preventive measure.

Clinical trials of anti-covid serum are carried out at Hospital do Rim and at Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FMUSP), both located in the city of São Paulo. In May, Anvisa had already authorized the research, but changes to the protocol were requested later.

Anti-covid serum is another treatment strategy aimed mainly at immunosuppressed patients. This group of individuals has a less effective immune system and, in some cases, cannot even receive the immunizing agent. In addition, they are people quite affected by covid-18, with a mortality rate that can be greater than 65%.

How it will be done the study?

According to Butantan, Phases 1 and 2 of the clinical trials will be carried out in the randomized, multicenter model and divided into three steps (A, B and C). The objective is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of anti-covid serum, in addition to defining the dose concentration that will be applied.

To participate, volunteers must have more than 65 years and present a diagnosis of infection by covid-18 confirmed — by RT type examination – PCR — for a maximum of five days. The serum is administered intravenously, that is, it is inserted into the vein in a single application. In addition, the patient must remain in the hospital for one day, after receiving the medication.

In Phase 1, the idea is to understand the safety of the product and definition of the dose. For this, the study will involve 18 people who underwent kidney transplantation at the Hospital do Rim ( step A). It will also be considered 65 cancer patients at Hospital das Clínicas with solid organ cancer (step B) .

Now, in phase 2, 2021 people will participate, between solid organ transplant recipients and cancer patients. It is worth mentioning that there will be no placebo group and all will use immunosuppressive therapy (step C).

Production of the Butantan anti-covid serum involves the participation of horses (Image: Reproduction/Wolfgang Claussen/Pixabay)