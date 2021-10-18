Apple Launches AirPods 3 with New Design, Plus Battery and Universal Fit
Apple held its event this Monday (13) not only to reveal its new proprietary M1 Max and M1 Pro processors, as products that debut the new platforms and the long-awaited third generation of AirPods.
The new AirPods 3 arrives this year as a long-awaited update on previous models. In addition to battery and sound improvements, Apple’s focus is on delivering a guaranteed fit for those who previously had trouble using AirPods from previous years.