apple-launches-airpods-3-with-new-design,-plus-battery-and-universal-fit

New design with universal fit

Inheriting an almost identical format to the AirPods Pro, the new AirPods differs aesthetically by removing the silicone tips, creating an extremely characteristic look to the accessory.

The model should please users who had problems with the fit of previous generations, who used to fall out of their ears with little movement, being even more difficult to use them during exercises and light physical activities.

Despite the new design, Apple’s simplest headset does not offer one of the main features present in the premium model: the Active Noise Canceling, which allows you to isolate the noise from the environment to provide greater comfort and sound experience.

Still, MagSafe wireless charging support is present in the third generation of AirPods, as well as features much highlighted by Apple with o Space Audio and Dolby Atmos, which positions instruments and vocals in virtual points around the user for greater immersion and spatial awareness.

With the format change, Apple delivers new driver sets for improved bass and greater definition between mids and trebles, still promising battery life of up to 13 hours of music when considering the extra charge delivered by the case.

Price and availability

The new third-generation AirPods arrives next week in select markets, with a suggested retail price of: US$ 179. The AirPods 3 is already on Apple’s Brazilian website, priced at R$2.399, but has not yet had details of its availability in Brazil revealed.