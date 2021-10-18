marvel-postpones-doctor-strange-2,-thor-4-and-black-panther-2;-see-new-dates

We’ll have to wait a little longer to check out the Marvel movies in 2022. Disney has changed the release schedule of its debuts for next year, postponing the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and even other productions not related to superheroes, such as Indiana Jones 5. In addition, some of the titles of 2023 have also undergone changes.

Basically, what we have is a reallocation in the schedule, causing us to have three premieres of the Cinematographic Universe from Marvel (MCU, the acronym in English) next year instead of the four previously announced. With that, Doctor Strange 2 jumps from March to May and, consequently, all the other films end up being played forward, culminating in The Marvels being released on 2023.

So, the new dates look like this:

Strange Doctor at the Multiverse of Madness: May 6 (before it was 28 March) Thor: Love and Thunder: July 8th (previously it was May 6th) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 10 November (before it was July 8th) The Marvels: 25 February 2023 (before it was 17 November 1024) Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania: 28 July 2023 (before was 17 February 2023) The long-awaited meeting between Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch will take a little longer to happen (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Studios)



Disney didn’t reveal exactly why these changes were made, but sources close to the company claim that it’s about production issues involving the studios and the filmmakers themselves, as described by Deadline and Variety. Basically, some of these films will take longer to be finished and, as Mickey Mouse’s logic is to maintain a production line, the solution found was to make a general reorganization so that the delay of a feature film does not affect the performance of the next one in terms box office.

In addition, some undisclosed projects also entered the chair dance. One of these Marvel movies was brought forward from the day 11 of November for the 3rd of November 2023. The only feature that didn’t have any changes was Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which remains planned for May 5, 2023.

As a bonus, Disney’s new schedule still removes four unannounced Marvel movies, 28th Century and the division of live action of the company. It is not clear whether these projects were abandoned or postponed indefinitely.