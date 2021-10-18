Marvel postpones Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4 and Black Panther 2; see new dates
We’ll have to wait a little longer to check out the Marvel movies in 2022. Disney has changed the release schedule of its debuts for next year, postponing the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and even other productions not related to superheroes, such as Indiana Jones 5. In addition, some of the titles of 2023 have also undergone changes.
Basically, what we have is a reallocation in the schedule, causing us to have three premieres of the Cinematographic Universe from Marvel (MCU, the acronym in English) next year instead of the four previously announced. With that, Doctor Strange 2 jumps from March to May and, consequently, all the other films end up being played forward, culminating in The Marvels being released on 2023.
So, the new dates look like this:
Disney didn’t reveal exactly why these changes were made, but sources close to the company claim that it’s about production issues involving the studios and the filmmakers themselves, as described by Deadline and Variety. Basically, some of these films will take longer to be finished and, as Mickey Mouse’s logic is to maintain a production line, the solution found was to make a general reorganization so that the delay of a feature film does not affect the performance of the next one in terms box office.
In addition, some undisclosed projects also entered the chair dance. One of these Marvel movies was brought forward from the day 11 of November for the 3rd of November 2023. The only feature that didn’t have any changes was Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which remains planned for May 5, 2023.
As a bonus, Disney’s new schedule still removes four unannounced Marvel movies, 28th Century and the division of live action of the company. It is not clear whether these projects were abandoned or postponed indefinitely.
According to Deadline, the change is not related to any change in the distribution strategy, as happened with Premier Access during the onset of the pandemic. So much so that Disney is very happy with the performance of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in this resumption of movie theaters around the world and betting a lot on Eternals, which is scheduled to debut as early as next month.
At the same time, this new schedule stirs the direct fights of the premieres. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, for example, is now scheduled to hit theaters a week after the new The Flash, whose teaser was shown last weekend during DC Fandome and which will also explore the idea of the multiverse, leaving a lot of people excited about the return of Michael Keaton to the role of Batman.
On the other hand, the new Indiana Jones 5 may have a little quieter life. The film was scheduled for the day 28 of July 2022, the same date Warner plans to release the long-awaited Black Adam, with Dwayne Johnson. To avoid confrontation and give more production time for the feature — which seems to be still in its early stages of production — Disney put the archaeologist’s return to 30 of June 2023, on the eve of the birthday of 76 years of Harrison Ford.
Source: Deadline , Variety
