How to change the date format in Excel spreadsheets

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 18, 2021
0
how-to-change-the-date-format-in-excel-spreadsheets

Microsoft Excel is a powerful spreadsheet editor that offers a number of features and functions for its users. By default, whenever you enter a date into a cell, it is displayed as follows: day/month abbreviation.

  • How to create a box selection in Excel
  • How to insert cell line breaks in Excel
  • How to change the Google Sheets date format

But if you want to change this format, know that you can do it quickly and conveniently through from the editor’s Control Panel. Thus, you can use templates already offered by the platform or create one that best meets your needs. So, check below how to change the date format in Excel spreadsheets!

  • The 3 main Excel formulas
  • How to calculate percentage in Excel
  • How to do subtraction in Excel
  • How to do multiplication in Excel
  • How to add hours in Excel
  • Learn how add in Excel
  • How to make the VLOOKUP formula in Excel

    • Step 1

    : Open a spreadsheet in Microsoft Excel and select which cells you want to format.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

    Open Microsoft Excel and select which cells you want to format (Screenshot: Matheus Mustache)

    Step 2: click on “Format” in the top menu and select “Format Cells”, or use the command “Ctrl + 1” (cannot be the key “1” of Numpad).

    Click “Format” and select “Format Cells” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 3

    : in the opened window then, go to the “Number” tab and select “Date” from the left menu.

    Go to the “Number” tab and select “Date” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
    Step 4

    : Choose one of the formats available in the editor and click “OK”. All formats marked with an asterisk will follow the date and time settings of the region specified in the operating system.

    Select a new format for the date and click “OK” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 5

    : to create a custom date, adding other information, such as the time , access the “Custom” option in the left menu. Use “dd” for day, “mm” for month, “yy” for year (“yyyy” if you want a four-digit year), and so on. Once the adjustments are finished, click “OK”.

    Go to the “Custom” tab, create a custom format and click on “OK” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Step 6

    : Normally edit the new date format you have chosen.

    516775

    After that, you can change the date format in Excel spreadsheets (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

    Ready! You can now change the date format in Excel spreadsheets.

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    516775 516775

    516775 516768

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 18, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Fake Facebook blackout data leaks spread across the internet

    Fake Facebook blackout data leaks spread across the internet

    October 5, 2021
    Photo of Google Wifi Router with Mesh technology arrives in Brazil

    Google Wifi Router with Mesh technology arrives in Brazil

    October 14, 2021
    Photo of How to use Reload Game

    How to use Reload Game

    September 17, 2021
    Photo of Diablo 2: Resurrected | Players claim reimbursement for server problems

    Diablo 2: Resurrected | Players claim reimbursement for server problems

    October 18, 2021
    Back to top button