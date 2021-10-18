How to change the date format in Excel spreadsheets
Microsoft Excel is a powerful spreadsheet editor that offers a number of features and functions for its users. By default, whenever you enter a date into a cell, it is displayed as follows: day/month abbreviation.
But if you want to change this format, know that you can do it quickly and conveniently through from the editor’s Control Panel. Thus, you can use templates already offered by the platform or create one that best meets your needs. So, check below how to change the date format in Excel spreadsheets!
Step 1
: Open a spreadsheet in Microsoft Excel and select which cells you want to format.
