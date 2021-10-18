Microsoft Excel is a powerful spreadsheet editor that offers a number of features and functions for its users. By default, whenever you enter a date into a cell, it is displayed as follows: day/month abbreviation.

How to create a box selection in Excel

How to insert cell line breaks in Excel

How to change the Google Sheets date format

But if you want to change this format, know that you can do it quickly and conveniently through from the editor’s Control Panel. Thus, you can use templates already offered by the platform or create one that best meets your needs. So, check below how to change the date format in Excel spreadsheets!

The 3 main Excel formulas

How to calculate percentage in Excel

How to do subtraction in Excel

How to do multiplication in Excel

How to add hours in Excel

Learn how add in Excel

How to make the VLOOKUP formula in Excel

Step 1

: Open a spreadsheet in Microsoft Excel and select which cells you want to format.