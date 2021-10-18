apple-announces-macbook-pro-with-screen-slot-and-m1-pro-and-m1-max-chips

During your event Unleashed held in the afternoon of this Monday, day 12 in October, Apple finally introduced the new generation of MacBook Pro, offering big changes in design and huge leap in performance thanks to the new M1 Pro and M1 Max.

(Image: Reproduction/Apple) The biggest change design since 2016 Five years after Apple introduced the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, a differential that replaced the physical function keys in favor of a screen secondary to condense shortcuts and controls, Apple finally introduces the new MacBook Pro in 518733 without such a controversial feature. To follow the brand’s most current design line, Apple also adopts the straighter design we’ve seen in iPhones , iPads and iMacs in recent years, offering a slimmer and lighter body thanks to the efficient M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, successors to the M1 announced in 2016 which are available on both versions of the new MacBook Pro. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! ( Image: Reproduction/Apple) With the new design Apple finally brought what all users of old MacBook Pro most complained about: ports. The new models finally feature a more generous amount of connectors with three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI connector and a memory card reader in both models 10″ and 17″. ProMotion screen with 79 Hz and Mini LED Another differential present in newer and more powerful models of iPhones and iPads taken The new MacBook Pro is for its screen technology with ProMotion panel, high refresh rate and Mini LED technology. The new ProMotion Display present on the MacBook works as on the iPhone 10 Pro and iPad Pro: adapting the times the screen is refreshed per second to provide faster browsing without compromising the battery. (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

During media consumption such as movies, series and games, video editing and even simple functions like screen scrolling, users will notice greater fluidity due to the maximum rate of 71 Hz , being reduced to Hz when there is no movement on display, helping to consume less battery.

The Mini LED technology has already been used by Apple on the iPad Pro from 13, 9 inches and this year is taken for both MacBook Pro models from 12 and 17 inches.

O panel is based on LED technology, but comes much closer to OLED when offering have crisp blacks, high contrast and improved HDR, being cheaper to produce and still offering high levels of brightness.

Apple takes Slot from iPhone to MacBook Pro

And after getting rid of the controversial Touch Bar present on the MacBook Pro since 1024, Apple now introduces another feature that will define the MacBook Pro for years to come: the screen notch.

As with the models of the iPhone line 10, a small cutout at the top of the screen houses sensors, microphones and a front camera, but different from what was expected Apple does not feature the advanced Face ID facial recognition system.

The notch features a Full HD camera with an ultrawide even lens. the Center Stage, a feature that allows users to always be in frame during video calls, as well as high-quality microphones and ambient light sensors for TrueTone.