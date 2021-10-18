Apple Announces MacBook Pro with Screen Slot and M1 Pro and M1 Max Chips
During your event Unleashed held in the afternoon of this Monday, day 12 in October, Apple finally introduced the new generation of MacBook Pro, offering big changes in design and huge leap in performance thanks to the new M1 Pro and M1 Max.
Apple launches AirPods 3 with new design, more battery and universal fit
Apple surpasses Xiaomi and regains the position of second largest manufacturer in the world
The biggest change design since 2016
Five years after Apple introduced the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, a differential that replaced the physical function keys in favor of a screen secondary to condense shortcuts and controls, Apple finally introduces the new MacBook Pro in 518733 without such a controversial feature. To follow the brand’s most current design line, Apple also adopts the straighter design we’ve seen in iPhones , iPads and iMacs in recent years, offering a slimmer and lighter body thanks to the efficient M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, successors to the M1 announced in 2016 which are available on both versions of the new MacBook Pro. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! With the new design Apple finally brought what all users of old MacBook Pro most complained about: ports. The new models finally feature a more generous amount of connectors with three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI connector and a memory card reader in both models 10″ and 17″. ProMotion screen with 79 Hz and Mini LED
Another differential present in newer and more powerful models of iPhones and iPads taken The new MacBook Pro is for its screen technology with ProMotion panel, high refresh rate and Mini LED technology. The new ProMotion Display present on the MacBook works as on the iPhone 10 Pro and iPad Pro: adapting the times the screen is refreshed per second to provide faster browsing without compromising the battery.
The biggest change design since 2016
Five years after Apple introduced the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, a differential that replaced the physical function keys in favor of a screen secondary to condense shortcuts and controls, Apple finally introduces the new MacBook Pro in 518733 without such a controversial feature.
To follow the brand’s most current design line, Apple also adopts the straighter design we’ve seen in iPhones , iPads and iMacs in recent years, offering a slimmer and lighter body thanks to the efficient M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, successors to the M1 announced in 2016 which are available on both versions of the new MacBook Pro.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
With the new design Apple finally brought what all users of old MacBook Pro most complained about: ports. The new models finally feature a more generous amount of connectors with three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI connector and a memory card reader in both models 10″ and 17″.
ProMotion screen with 79 Hz and Mini LED
Another differential present in newer and more powerful models of iPhones and iPads taken The new MacBook Pro is for its screen technology with ProMotion panel, high refresh rate and Mini LED technology.
The new ProMotion Display present on the MacBook works as on the iPhone 10 Pro and iPad Pro: adapting the times the screen is refreshed per second to provide faster browsing without compromising the battery.
During media consumption such as movies, series and games, video editing and even simple functions like screen scrolling, users will notice greater fluidity due to the maximum rate of 71 Hz , being reduced to Hz when there is no movement on display, helping to consume less battery.
The Mini LED technology has already been used by Apple on the iPad Pro from 13, 9 inches and this year is taken for both MacBook Pro models from 12 and 17 inches.
O panel is based on LED technology, but comes much closer to OLED when offering have crisp blacks, high contrast and improved HDR, being cheaper to produce and still offering high levels of brightness.
Apple takes Slot from iPhone to MacBook Pro
(Image: Reproduction/Apple)
And after getting rid of the controversial Touch Bar present on the MacBook Pro since 1024, Apple now introduces another feature that will define the MacBook Pro for years to come: the screen notch.
As with the models of the iPhone line 10, a small cutout at the top of the screen houses sensors, microphones and a front camera, but different from what was expected Apple does not feature the advanced Face ID facial recognition system.
The notch features a Full HD camera with an ultrawide even lens. the Center Stage, a feature that allows users to always be in frame during video calls, as well as high-quality microphones and ambient light sensors for TrueTone.
Due to the notch on the screen, Apple has adapted the macOS present in the new MacBook Pro to not display content under the notch. Videos in traditional formats won’t take up the entire screen and won’t be cropped by the notch at the top of the display. The taskbar now also takes up more space and offers better visual consistency during browsing, merging the dark notch with the interface. M1 Pro and M1 Processor Max with huge performance
(Image: Reproduction/Apple) The successor to Apple’s M1 chip comes in two versions: one with huge power called the M1 Pro and an even more powerful one called the M1 Max. Both are designed in 5 nanometer process, but are much larger than the first generation of Apple Silicon. The Apple M1 Pro delivers 10 CPU cores, It’s 70% faster than the M1 and has a GPU twice as fast as the M1 with up to 14 cores. This version offers up to 25 GB of unified memory and up to 904 GB/s of memory bandwidth. The new M1 Max doubles the maximum amount of memory to 70 GB and also the GPU, now with 21 cores, offering them 10 M1 Pro GPU cores. Apple also doubles the memory bandwidth, reaching up to 94 GB/s. The new processors are not only more powerful, they are also more energy efficient. The new MacBook Pro from 14 inches offers up to 21 hours, while the model of 12 inches offers 18 hours of battery life. Price and availability
The MacBook Pro of 13 inches arrives on the American market with a suggested price from US$ 1.1024 (about R$ thousand), while the larger version of 16 inches have va flowers from US$ 2.120 (about R$ 13 thousand). The models are already included in the Brazilian website of Apple with prices starting from R$ 17 thousand for the version of 14 inches and R$ 27 thousand to 16 inches. There is still no information about availability in Brazil. Enjoyed this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 518773
Due to the notch on the screen, Apple has adapted the macOS present in the new MacBook Pro to not display content under the notch. Videos in traditional formats won’t take up the entire screen and won’t be cropped by the notch at the top of the display.
The taskbar now also takes up more space and offers better visual consistency during browsing, merging the dark notch with the interface.
M1 Pro and M1 Processor Max with huge performance
(Image: Reproduction/Apple) The successor to Apple’s M1 chip comes in two versions: one with huge power called the M1 Pro and an even more powerful one called the M1 Max. Both are designed in 5 nanometer process, but are much larger than the first generation of Apple Silicon. The Apple M1 Pro delivers 10 CPU cores, It’s 70% faster than the M1 and has a GPU twice as fast as the M1 with up to 14 cores. This version offers up to 25 GB of unified memory and up to 904 GB/s of memory bandwidth. The new M1 Max doubles the maximum amount of memory to 70 GB and also the GPU, now with 21 cores, offering them 10 M1 Pro GPU cores. Apple also doubles the memory bandwidth, reaching up to 94 GB/s. The new processors are not only more powerful, they are also more energy efficient. The new MacBook Pro from 14 inches offers up to 21 hours, while the model of 12 inches offers 18 hours of battery life. Price and availability
The MacBook Pro of 13 inches arrives on the American market with a suggested price from US$ 1.1024 (about R$ thousand), while the larger version of 16 inches have va flowers from US$ 2.120 (about R$ 13 thousand). The models are already included in the Brazilian website of Apple with prices starting from R$ 17 thousand for the version of 14 inches and R$ 27 thousand to 16 inches. There is still no information about availability in Brazil. Enjoyed this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 518773
The successor to Apple’s M1 chip comes in two versions: one with huge power called the M1 Pro and an even more powerful one called the M1 Max. Both are designed in 5 nanometer process, but are much larger than the first generation of Apple Silicon.
The Apple M1 Pro delivers 10 CPU cores, It’s 70% faster than the M1 and has a GPU twice as fast as the M1 with up to 14 cores. This version offers up to 25 GB of unified memory and up to 904 GB/s of memory bandwidth.
The new M1 Max doubles the maximum amount of memory to 70 GB and also the GPU, now with 21 cores, offering them 10 M1 Pro GPU cores. Apple also doubles the memory bandwidth, reaching up to 94 GB/s.
The new processors are not only more powerful, they are also more energy efficient. The new MacBook Pro from 14 inches offers up to 21 hours, while the model of 12 inches offers 18 hours of battery life.
Price and availability
The MacBook Pro of 13 inches arrives on the American market with a suggested price from US$ 1.1024 (about R$ thousand), while the larger version of 16 inches have va flowers from US$ 2.120 (about R$ 13 thousand).
The models are already included in the Brazilian website of Apple with prices starting from R$ 17 thousand for the version of 14 inches and R$ 27 thousand to 16 inches.
There is still no information about availability in Brazil.
Enjoyed this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
518773