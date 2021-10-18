round-6-becomes-pagoda-theme-in-partnership-with-south-korean-band-and-pericles;-watch

The popularity of Round 6 even reached the music, as shown in the recent video published by Netflix in Brazil. The streaming platform invited the South Korean pagoda (yes, pagoda) group to perform Pericles’ song “Melhor Eu Go“, with the theme of the series. Round 6 | What are the symbols on the Netflix series masks?

Dressed in green with white stripes, just like the participants of the game, the trio Tell a Tale performed with their proper instruments in the series’ scenery, and in the background, we see two extras in red clothes and masks with geometric shapes. The musicians seem to be where the game of releasing the shapes of the dalgona candy, a typical Asian country biscuit, happened.

Since its debut, the production has been gathering fans around the world , becoming Netflix’s most-watched original production of all time. While there is no confirmation of a second season, we continue to have fun with the various memes of the series that are popping up on social media and in fun videos like this one.

Round 6 is available on Netflix in nine episodes.