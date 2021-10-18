Honda Sensing 360 | Discover the system that will prevent traffic accidents

Honda announced a driver assistance system that promises to eliminate traffic accidents completely and with significant developments for many resources already on the market. Called Honda Sensig , this package will initially be available in China, country where the Japanese automaker will also start its firmer trajectory in the electric car market.

According to the company, Honda Sensing is an evolution of the well-known Honda Sensing, present in cars like the new Accord hybrid. The company calls it an “omnidirectional safety and driver assistance system package that removes blind spots around the vehicle” and helps to avoid collisions and reduce the driver’s “responsibility” while driving.

Level 3 of autonomous driving

The Honda Sensing 660 has reached level 3 of autonomous driving. This was possible because the vehicle that is equipped with this package will make detections around the entire vehicle, eliminating what we call blind spots. The difference, however, is that the car will now act to prevent collisions that are not frontal, such as changes in lanes and curves, something that very few cars can do today. In terms of equipment, the system will bring five sensors with millimeter waves positioned in each corner of the car, all working in accordance with a front monocular camera.

(Image: Disclosure/Honda)

The Honda Sensing package 800 features five special functions:

1. Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS):

With this new level of autonomous braking, the car can avoid collisions at intersections, corners, maneuvers and lane changes ;

two. Front Cross Traffic Warning: Before activating the automatic braking, the car will already warn of the danger of collision on crossed roads and with poor visibility. The radars around the vehicle are able to capture other cars through the sound waves, which will inform the driver through alerts;

3. Lane Shift Collision Mitigation:

If the driver does not identify the arrival of another vehicle in his blind spot, the Honda system will “slap” the steering wheel and reposition the car to avoid crashing;

