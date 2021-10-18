INTERNATIONAL OFFER | Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is now available on Amazon

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. Xiaomi’s AirDots line of fully wireless headphones has become practically synonymous with this type of device, especially when considering the great cost-effectiveness of the company’s products. After being successful with several cheaper models, the company has now risen to the plateau and launched the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro. Featuring new design, premium finish, noise canceling and Excellent sound quality, Xiaomi headphones are a great choice for those looking for fully wireless headphones. The best part is that the company managed to improve a lot the product and keep the attractive cost-benefit when compared to other devices of the type. The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro are a recent release , but can already be found on Amazon do Brasil, through stores that work with international sales. This means that the product will be shipped from another country and you are responsible for the import. In this offer, import taxes are already included. Therefore, you will not have extra costs when purchasing the product. Buy the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro for R$ 98,98 | 10 x R$ 48,98 About AirDots 3 Pro The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro are fully wireless headphones with good audio quality, excellent microphones for use in meetings or cell phone calls, and a small, comfortable design that can be easily carried in the loading. It very well meets all the minimum requirements for a product of this type, but still brings interesting differences that justify the Pro in the name. The main one is the active noise cancellation, which can reduce noise around you and allow you to concentrate only on the music you are listening to. It’s a great technology for people who intend to use the headphones on subways, buses, trains or plane travel. It also has a transparency mode, which makes ambient sounds more evident and can be essential when you want to listen to music, but need to pay attention to any beeps. O new headphone design is also essential for you to have a good experience using gesture commands. You can tap the headphones to pause audio, skip music tracks, or cancel calls. With that, you can control what you’re listening to without having to take your cell phone out of your pocket. The battery lasts up to six hours and can reach 10 total hours of use including charging in the case. Now available on Amazon For those who already like the completely wireless headphones from Xiaomi or are simply looking for a more affordable option with differentials such as active noise cancellation and great audio quality, it’s worth buying Redmi AirDots 3 Pro on Amazon through this international offer. Please remember that the product will be shipped from another country. Therefore, the delivery time may be longer than normal. Buy the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro for R$ 424,98 | 10 x R$ 48,98 Mi Band 5 + AirDots S are also an interesting option

One of the main uses of fully wireless headphones is listening to music while exercising. That’s why they go really well with Mi Band, an accessory by Xiaomi made specifically to monitor your health and also show the notifications that arrive from your cell phone on your wrist.

For those looking to save, a good option is to check this offer with the two products sold together. Both Mi Band 5 and AirDots S have been on the market for a long time and are highly praised for their qualities, in addition to delivering excellent value for money.

Buy Mi Band 5 + AirDots S from R$ 338

