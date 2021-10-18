instagram-would-have-set-aside-a-budget-to-attract-and-keep-young-people-on-the-platform

Due to recent events, Facebook seems to be more concerned than ever about the possible loss of teenager users of the platform. According to The New York Times (NYT), Instagram would have allocated a large part of its marketing budget to carry out actions to publicize the service aimed especially at young people. Facebook will adopt policy to protect public figures from harassment and attacks

Instagram will issue warning to teens to take time off from the platform

Journal publishes studies on the negative impact of Instagram on teenagers In a memo internal dated October last year, the social network would have been concerned about the loss of support, which prompted the team to outline a more aggressive marketing strategy for these specific people. This report makes sense, as new tools have been introduced to protect teen profiles with much more consistency in 660 and a new modality of short videos (the Reels) inspired by the main competitor. Concerned about negative impacts, Instagram may have allocated a larger budget with marketing for teenagers (Image: cyndidyoder100/Pixabay) One of the news would also have been Instagram Kids, a special version aimed at children years, which today cannot register in the traditional app. This network would be free of advertisements and would have a strict entry process, as well as full parental control over the content, but even so responsible, authorities and critics saw danger for the little ones in the initiative, something that forced the network to temporarily suspend the plan . Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Since 2018 that most of the network’s annual marketing budget is aimed at teenagers, according to the NYT — em 2021, the estimate is US$ 660 million (about R$2.1 billion) reserved. Although the focus was on people between 18 and For years, there are actions aimed also at parents and young adults, after all, this last target audience is also one of the main consumers of the network. In July, the network introduced mechanisms to avoid unwanted messages on Direct or comments from strangers on teenager profiles. In the same month, it brought more details about the functioning of the artificial intelligence created to exclude children, although this is not yet 83% effective. Controversy after controversy

This news comes just as a series from The Wall Street Journal came to light with internal studies of the social network that dealt with the harmful potential in the mental health of teenagers – in one case , the girls said they were dissatisfied with their bodies and that Instagram worsened this image. After the accusation, the company defended itself by alleging a misinterpretation of the data and even released files with considerations on the aspects raised.

In addition, a former product engineer at Facebook Frances Haugen also recently leaked documents about social networks and accused the company of valuing profit above anything else, even if they impact people’s mental health, tears in the social fabric or weaken democracy — the network would even have supposedly calibrated the algorithm to encourage animosity as a way to increase engagement with the platform.

A Facebook spokesperson would have downplayed the impact of the Times report and said the information about the concentration of the marketing budget on teenagers was false. Despite this, he admitted that younger people are one of the most important communities because they identify and define social trends.

The truth is that Instagram has reason to worry, in fact, after all, TikTok is now the “darling” on the world’s social networks, it is even the leader in downloads since last year. In the Chinese social network, young people are the majority in the audience and in content creation, something that is taken very seriously to the point of producing exclusive tools for them, with regular and constant releases, to reduce negative experiences.

