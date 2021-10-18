a-facebook-moderator-confused-shooting-video-with-car-wash

Most of the moderation work in social networks is done by algorithms powered by artificial intelligences specifically designed to perform actions such as blocking certain types of content and praise others. Facebook

has this promise since November 2017 and, in fact, has struggled to implement it, although there is still a lack of refinement to make everything work more accurately.

Facebook explains what content is flopped in the feed and how not to be penalized Facebook and Microsoft join database to curb extremist groups Facebook aims for profit above all, accuses former employee; Zuckerberg defends himself

Until March 2020, internal network documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal revealed that automated moderation tools were only responsible for removing between 3% and 5% of videos with hate speech and only 0.6% of the materials with violence. Although it may seem small, the platform claims to have removed it times more effective content in 2021 than in 2018, a proof of the evolution of the model, but still far from the promised effectiveness.

In Afghanistan and countries of languages ​​other than English, the accuracy of the AI ​​is even lower (Image: Disclosure/Facebook) The documents also showed how AI confuses simple things for any human being: cockfights, for example, were wrongly flagged as a car accident, while live videos of mass shootings were labeled by the AI ​​as paintball games or a trip to a jet wash. This is because the machine tries to associate video elements with its database, which obviously doesn’t always work.

Want to stay inside of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! The aforementioned confusions would have occurred with contents in the English language, the most spoken in the world, but it can be even worse in other languages. The obtained report pointed out the lack of a dictionary of “forbidden” terms for the languages ​​spoken in Afghanistan, which is why the AI ​​was only able to identify 0,20% of hate speech in the country. There will be a plateau The numbers could still improve a lot of course, but should reach a ceiling at some point when further advances will be difficult, as a senior engineer at the company reports in 2019. In the assessment of an expert from Facebook itself, they do not have and will probably never have a single model capable of capturing all the nuances necessary to classify a video, especially in more sensitive areas — in the short and medium term, the percentage should not exceed 75%. Data is obtained from sampling specific materials on which AI moderation tools are applied and then compared with human action. Based on the number of correct answers, it is possible to measure how much hate speech or other practices were correctly banned, how many were wrongly classified and the missing cases. One of Facebook’s actions is to reduce the reach instead of deleting the post (Image: Facebook/Reproduction) This seems to be a very valid scientific approach and reveals good skepticism of the network as its tools, although it does not show to the public. In public statements, Facebook released the percentage of hate speech discovered by the AI ​​before users reported 95%, which is probably true as there are many unreported cases. A company spokesperson , Andy Stone, told The Wall Street Journal that the numbers on posts removed do not include other actions taken, such as decreasing the reach of suspicious content. So, in practice, it would not be necessary to just delete the materials, because people would simply stop seeing it.

Profit and cost savings

Automated removal is not just about a matter of practicality, but it also impacts the company’s profit, after all the human moderators cost US$ 75 millions in 2017, according to the calculation of the US newspaper. About 23% of these employees had the only goal to respond to reports of complaints submitted by users and impose a goal of reducing by up to 15% the total cost of operations.

The WSJ accuses the network of having manipulated the algorithm at that point to ignore the user reports in order to contribute to this reduction. In addition, the report button before visible in any post has been purposefully “hidden” to make the task a little more complex.

Reports revealed that the user of Facebook prefers to take a more proactive approach to enforcing violations of its content policy, even if legitimate posts are excluded in the process. Inaccurate removals would have been identified as a much lesser concern when compared to violence and other violations.

Despite this, according to the newspaper, going forward, Facebook should focus your efforts on training role models to avoid false positives, even if that means allowing more hate speech to pass unnoticed. The way is to follow and hope that the AI ​​can do both with the expected efficiency, after all, everyone benefits from a lighter, healthier and safer environment.

Source: Wall Street Journal, Facebook and [2]