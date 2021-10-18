first-hydrogen-powered-plane-will-be-a-freighter;-premiere-is-near

ASL Aviaton Holdings, an Irish company specializing in aircraft leasing, closed an important agreement for the aeronautical industry, which should be disruptive for the segment. In partnership with Universal Hydrogen, the group will convert ATR turboprop models 10 for hydrogen fueling, thus making this the first model to work with clean fuel.

In the agreement, Universal Hydrogen will receive one of the ATR 10 in possession of ASL to initiate the conversion, which shouldn’t take long. The idea is that the experimental model will be used on cargo routes in Europe in the coming months and then be made available for commercial flights with passengers if all tests are successful, as the range can be modified, as well as the engine performance.

“Air cargo has a unique opportunity to lead the aviation industry as it moves to meet ambitious carbon emissions targets. Aviation cannot wait to act for a decade or more before new types of aircraft become available,” said Dave Andrew, CEO of ASL Aviation Holdings, in a statement reproduced by the staff of Aero Magazine.