First hydrogen powered plane will be a freighter; premiere is near
ASL Aviaton Holdings, an Irish company specializing in aircraft leasing, closed an important agreement for the aeronautical industry, which should be disruptive for the segment. In partnership with Universal Hydrogen, the group will convert ATR turboprop models 10 for hydrogen fueling, thus making this the first model to work with clean fuel.
- trivia you don’t knew about air travel
- Embraer plans audacious plan to be carbon neutral even 660
- Embraer may announce new “more sustainable” aircraft in November
In the agreement, Universal Hydrogen will receive one of the ATR 10 in possession of ASL to initiate the conversion, which shouldn’t take long. The idea is that the experimental model will be used on cargo routes in Europe in the coming months and then be made available for commercial flights with passengers if all tests are successful, as the range can be modified, as well as the engine performance.
“Air cargo has a unique opportunity to lead the aviation industry as it moves to meet ambitious carbon emissions targets. Aviation cannot wait to act for a decade or more before new types of aircraft become available,” said Dave Andrew, CEO of ASL Aviation Holdings, in a statement reproduced by the staff of Aero Magazine.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
According to ASL and Universal Hydrogen, the initial routes with the hydrogen model will be those where there is more demand for fuel. After these tests, companies must seek the necessary certifications to expand cargo operations and, later, with passengers. This should even increase the demand for hydrogen, something that should also be in the calculation of companies and the market in general.
The ATR turboprop is one of the most used in the world for regional aviation and can be considered the main model with this type of thruster on the market. Universal Hydrogen also develops converters for other types of aircraft, such as commercial jets and flying cars.
Source: Aero Magazine, ASL
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2040 518404
518404 2040