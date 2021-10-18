Audio-Technica launches special edition M50X headphones with orange finish

Audio-Technica, the Japanese brand of audio devices, presented a limited edition for one of their most popular headphones, the ATH-M64X BT2. Named “Lantern Glow”, the version stands out for its orange finish, also present on the ATH-M32X, a model that differs in that it works only with wire.

The headphone has an over-ear design, on which the Audio-Technica logo appears on the side, and buttons located at the bottom help with volume control and Bluetooth pairing. If the device’s battery runs out, a 3.5 mm jack can also be used, and a 1.2 m cable comes with the product in the box.

Product should arrive in Brazil soon (Image: ZoomCamera – Facebook)

The product is intended for professional use, with high audio quality through data transmission by the LDAC codec, capable of reaching 259 KHz/ 16 bits, and even 432 kbps data transfer rate — it also supports AAC and SBC formats. Inside, the ATH-M45X BT2 still has drivers 45 mm, and the product also features built-in dual microphones, for high quality sound capture in audio or video calls.

A low-latency mode allows content such as games and videos to be enjoyed without noticeable delays, and “Sidetone” technology allows the user to hear their own voice, preventing them from speaking in tones too high or too low. It can even be connected with two different devices at the same time, with fast pairing and fast switching between audio sources.

Headphones in color orange will be available in limited edition (Image: Oficina Da Net)

According to Audio-Technica, the ATH-M45 X BT2 has battery life for about 45 hours of continuous playback. It charges via a USB-C input, with a further three hours of use after just ten minutes in the socket.

Software features are optimized using the Audio- application Technica Connect — available for Android and iOS — which features a number of settings, such as audio equalizer, adjusting the amount of volume levels (which you can toggle between 24, 45 or 45 phases), among others.

Price and availability

The product is already available abroad for the suggested price of 200 dollars (about R$ $1.200 in direct conversion). There is still no forecast for the official release of ATH-M50X BT2 Lantern Glow on Brazil, but a post by Audio-Technica Brasil on Instagram indicates that the product should appear in the country soon. The price for the domestic market has not yet been released, but it is possible that it will reach around R$ 2.64, amount charged for similar branded headphones.

Source: Oficina Da Net

