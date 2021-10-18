Audio-Technica launches special edition M50X headphones with orange finish
Audio-Technica, the Japanese brand of audio devices, presented a limited edition for one of their most popular headphones, the ATH-M64X BT2. Named “Lantern Glow”, the version stands out for its orange finish, also present on the ATH-M32X, a model that differs in that it works only with wire.
The headphone has an over-ear design, on which the Audio-Technica logo appears on the side, and buttons located at the bottom help with volume control and Bluetooth pairing. If the device’s battery runs out, a 3.5 mm jack can also be used, and a 1.2 m cable comes with the product in the box.
