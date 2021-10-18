Diablo 2: Resurrected | Players claim reimbursement for server problems

The release of Diablo II: Resurrected was shrouded in a lot of hype, but the game didn’t live up to the expectations of some fans. Blizzard Entertainment’s title was hampered by server problems, which persist for about a month after the debut.

</p> <p> Already in the first hours after the release of <strong>Diablo 2: Resurrected</strong>, players have reported difficulty entering the journey. The errors were linked to bugs that even erased created characters and persisted with network outages over the weeks. </p> <p>

As a result of the rocky start, players banded together to claim a title refund and uploaded the #RefundD2R hashtag on Twitter, asking for money back for buyers on different platforms. In response to the move, Blizzard Entertainment has acknowledged the problems and indicated, in an official blog post, that it is working on fixing a series of glitches that have led to server congestion.

