redmi-smart-tv-x-2022-line-is-coming-soon-with-120-hz-screen

Xiaomi is now ready to launch the new generation of the Redmi Smart TV X line. The edition of 2022 has already started to be released by the Chinese manufacturer, which highlighted that the models will arrive to compete in the flagship TV market.

So far little has been revealed about the Redmi Smart TV X line 2022, but the manufacturer has already released a teaser that confirms a little about the model. According to the image, which was published on the brand’s social networks, televisions will arrive to “popularize” an update rate of 65 Hz on Smart TVs.

With this, in addition to having advanced features and specs, Smart TV is also expected to arrive as a good option for those who like to play on big screens — a nice addition for those who have new generation consoles from Microsoft or Sony, for example.