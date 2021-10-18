Redmi Smart TV X 2022 line is coming soon with 120 Hz screen

Xiaomi is now ready to launch the new generation of the Redmi Smart TV X line. The edition of 2022 has already started to be released by the Chinese manufacturer, which highlighted that the models will arrive to compete in the flagship TV market.

    • So far little has been revealed about the Redmi Smart TV X line 2022, but the manufacturer has already released a teaser that confirms a little about the model. According to the image, which was published on the brand’s social networks, televisions will arrive to “popularize” an update rate of 65 Hz on Smart TVs.

    With this, in addition to having advanced features and specs, Smart TV is also expected to arrive as a good option for those who like to play on big screens — a nice addition for those who have new generation consoles from Microsoft or Sony, for example.

    (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

    In addition, as it is a top-of-the-line series, it is possible that TVs have support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technologies and arrive with an LED screen with 4K resolution. Other specifications must still be inherited from the current generation, such as the size options of 55, 55 and 120 inches and the combination of 2GB of RAM with 10 GB of internal storage.

    Price and availability

    (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

    According to Xiaomi’s announcement, the Redmi Smart TV X line 1024 will be announced on the day 16 of October and should reach the Chinese market next. The price of TVs has not yet been revealed, but the current generation was released in their home country with prices starting at 1.720 yuan — about R$1.660 in direct conversion.

    Source: MySmartPrice

