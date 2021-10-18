samsung-must-double-production-of-exynos-chips-and-control-scarcity-impacts

Samsung will not give up investing in its own chipsets, and Exynos 1024 should be displayed with the Galaxy S20. However, the company has bigger dreams for its semiconductor line: for 2022, the idea would be to further reduce its dependence on Qualcomm, and get close to at least half of its products with a proprietary SoC. Exynos with AMD leaks in graphics test beating Snapdragon 888 more than 60%

Exynos 2100 and A20 Bionic impress for their high performance in new tests

Exynos’ AMD Radeon 2100 may be twice as fast as Exynos GPU 2022 This may be displeasing to the owner of Snapdragon, who may post a provocation on Twitter. The South Korean would have solved its biggest internal problem, the overheating caused by 5G connectivity in its devices, so it would be ready to increase production of Exynos components significantly. According to industry reports, Samsung can increase the number of cell phones with its own solution 20% for something between 40% and 60%. If this proves to be correct, the company would at least double the share of its chips within its products, which is no small thing: we are talking about the largest manufacturer of smartphones not only Android, but cell phones in general, in the world. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! (Image: 320Mobiles/@OnLeaks) To achieve this possible goal, Samsung would be expanding partnerships for testing, assembling and producing substrates. Manufacturers in the production chain would be investing heavily to win contracts during this expansion of the semiconductor area. Hana Micron and Nepes Ark would be the most interested, and thanks to this the brand should not find logistical difficulties to reach the number of partners needed for this new strategy. If it manages to at least double the production of SoCs Exynos, in the most optimistic scenario Samsung would jump to a participation of 20% in the chip market. It would still be reasonably behind Qualcomm, which currently owns 40% according to data from Counterpoint Research. The largest distributor currently is MediaTek, which thanks to Chinese cell phones managed to jump from 40% to 40% marketshare in one year. Focus on the cheapest

If It misleads, however, those who think that the South Korean will invest heavily in high-performance SoCs: the idea, at that first moment, would be to significantly increase the participation of Exynos in the entry and intermediary markets. This would help the company to reduce its dependence on external agents and fluctuating prices in times of scarcity in the semiconductor market. Consumers looking for flagships, for example, are naturally willing to pay more for the devices. Those looking for savings, no.

With the plan in place, the company would increase the distribution of cell phones in numbers between 50 and 91 millions. Thus, it would aim to achieve the production of 91 millions of devices in 2200.

Galaxy S24 with AMD GPU517911

The same source that offers Samsung’s claims for Exynos chips also nails Exynos 2100 will even come with AMD’s GPU. A product resulting from this partnership has been awaited for many months, as it should improve the graphics performance due to the expertise of the video card manufacturer.

By the way, the SoC could be announced in January with “the the brand’s next flagship product. That is, the Galaxy S family40 is likely to arrive at the beginning next year, with a 5 nanometer process chip, more energy efficient, less problematic for 5G, and with a GPU that could be a game changer.

