How to create a playlist of videos on TikTok
TikTok (Android | iOS) is a platform to share fun videos with other users. Very popular with young people, the service has been adding new features to boost the creators’ content.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to create playlists on your TikTok, which are nothing more than collections of videos about the same subject. They can also help your profile’s followers find playlists more easily, as the content will be better organized.
How to create a playlist on TikTok
Before we start, it is worth noting that the playlist feature on TikTok is only released to companies and content creators with a significant number of followers. So, if the function has not yet appeared to you, the way is to wait until it is available to all users.
It is also I need to mention that you can only create playlists with videos that are classified as public; Private videos are not supported in playlists. And the same video cannot be added to more than one list.
Step 1: open TikTok and tap on the “Profile” tab in the lower right corner of the screen to access your profile.
Access your profile to start creating a playlist on TikTok (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 2:
Just above your videos posted on TikTok, tap “Rate the videos into playlists.” Step 3:
if this is your first time using the feature, you will see some instructions about the new feature. Then tap “Start creating”. If it’s your first time using the feature, you will see this warning (Screenshot: Leo Cunha/Canaltech)
Step 4: enter a name with up to 25 characters to your playlist. Tap “Next”. Each playlist must have a name of at most 25 characters ( Screenshot: Leo Cunha/Canaltech)
Step 5: Select the videos to be included in the playlist and tap “Next”. Mark the videos you want to include in the playlist and go to the next step ( Screenshot: Leo Cunha/Canaltech)
Step 6: do a last check on the selected videos and if everything is right, tap in “Create playlist”. With everything the way you want it now just create the playlist (Screenshot: Leo Cunha/Canaltech)
Step 7 : playlists are displayed above the videos you posted on TikTok’s profile. If you want to create new playlists, just use the “more” (“+”) button. Step 8: to edit a playlist, open the playlist, tap the three dots (“…”) icon in the upper right corner of the screen.
TikTok even allows you to make changes to your playlists (Screenshot: Leo Cunha/Canaltech) Step 9: you can change the name, remove or add videos, or even delete that playlist.
Step 9: you can change the name, remove or add videos, or even delete that playlist.
If you want to add or remove a video, or even delete a playlist, just access this menu in each list (Screenshot: Leo Cunha/Canaltech)
Very easy, isn’t it? Unfortunately, not everyone has access to TikTok’s playlists feature yet. But it should be a matter of time before the app releases the function to everyone. After all, it’s always good to keep the videos organized, making it easier to use the social network.
