how-to-create-a-playlist-of-videos-on-tiktok

TikTok (Android | iOS) is a platform to share fun videos with other users. Very popular with young people, the service has been adding new features to boost the creators’ content.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to create playlists on your TikTok, which are nothing more than collections of videos about the same subject. They can also help your profile’s followers find playlists more easily, as the content will be better organized.

How to create a playlist on TikTok

Before we start, it is worth noting that the playlist feature on TikTok is only released to companies and content creators with a significant number of followers. So, if the function has not yet appeared to you, the way is to wait until it is available to all users.

It is also I need to mention that you can only create playlists with videos that are classified as public; Private videos are not supported in playlists. And the same video cannot be added to more than one list.

Step 1: open TikTok and tap on the “Profile” tab in the lower right corner of the screen to access your profile.