meteorites-indicate-that-the-primordial-solar-system-had-a-“gap”

The most accepted theory to explain the formation of the Solar System describes that our “space backyard” came from a protoplanetary disk, formed by gas and dust, that revolved around the young Sun . There came a time when this disk collapsed onto its structure and thus formed the planets we know today. Now, a new study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology indicates that this disk had a space inside it — and that gap was where the Asteroid Belt is today.

Benjamin Weiss, one of the authors of the study, explains that observations carried out over the last decade have shown that these gaps are common in disks around other young stars. “They are important, but they are very little understood signatures on the physical processes by which gas and dust are transformed into young suns and planets,” he explained.

The study suggests that there was a gap in the protoplanetary disk of the Solar System, which probably defined the formation and composition of the planets (Image: Reproduction/National Science Foundation, A. Khan)

It is still unclear why such an opening occurred in the Solar System. One possible explanation suggests that while Jupiter was forming, the planet’s immense gravitational pull “pushed” the gas and dust out of the disk, creating a gap in it. Another possibility involves a feature shown by meteorites that came to Earth — these rocks formed at different times and places, and those that were analyzed showed one of two isotopic combinations.

Meteorites rarely show both and , therefore, form an enigma called “isotopic dichotomy”, which is perhaps the result of the gap in question. This is where Weiss and his colleagues’ study comes in: they analyze meteorites for signs of ancient magnetic fields and collect measurements of the chondrules, grains of ancient dust that may allow the identification of ancient magnetic fields in which they formed. Earlier, the group analyzed samples from one of two isotopic groups of meteorites known as “non-carbonaceous”, rocks considered to be physical reminders of the early Solar System.

Weiss’ group had already identified an ancient magnetic field in samples from this region and, in the new study, they investigated whether the magnetic field could be the same as that of the carbonaceous meteorite group — due to composition, these meteorites are considered objects that formed in even more distant places in the Solar System. To do this, they studied chondrules of carbonaceous meteorites discovered in Antarctica and collected measurements of their magnetic field. As a result, they found that the field strength was stronger than that of the closest-forming non-carbonaceous meteorites.