cheteshwar pujara pull shot: watch video cheteshwar pujara gives umpire richard kettleborough a scare with a pull shot in headingley test day 3: umpire Richard Kettleborough saved himself on Cheteshwar Pujara’s pull shot, defended himself like this

New Delhi

Indian Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara batted brilliantly on the third day of the Headingley Test. Pujara is just 9 runs away from his 19th Test century. Pujara, who was dismissed cheaply in the first innings, lashed out at the English bowlers on Friday.

There was a lot of criticism for Pujara’s batting in the current series but he has tried to answer the critics with his brilliant batting in the second innings of the IND v ENG Headingley Test. Pujara is unbeaten on 91 off 180 balls.

Indian team scored 215 runs for 2 wickets in their second innings. Pujara has so far hit 15 fours during his innings. For the third wicket, there has been an unbroken 99-run partnership between Pujara and captain Virat Kohli. Kohli is unbeaten on 45 runs.

Pujara, who was looking in great rhythm in the second innings, also hit the best pull shots. Field umpire Richard Cattlebrough narrowly escaped with a pull shot from Pujara. In the 79th over of the Indian innings, the first ball off Moeen Ali, Pujara went on the back foot with a brilliant pull shot towards square leg where Kettlebrough was standing, but the umpire, sensing the situation, immediately sat down and the ball went across the boundary for a four. Went.

Pujara’s bat will score a century after 31 months

On the fourth day, India will have high hopes from Pujara and Kohli, who are currently standing at the crease. Pujara had scored his last century in the year 2019 against Australia in Sydney. Then he played an innings of 193 runs. If Pujara scores a century in this Test, then after about 31 months, his bat will get a century. India’s first innings was reduced to 78 runs. England scored 432 runs in reply.